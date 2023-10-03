November 21, 2022

Kelly and Molly’s eldest daughter, Olivia Hopkins, were allegedly involved in a physical altercation at Molly’s place of business, LiviRae Lingerie, according to a police report that was later filed on February 2, 2023.

According to the Cobb County Police Department’s report, Olivia was working behind the counter with her mother and another employee when Kelly walked into the store.

“When I arrived on scene, I met with Olivia Hopkins. Olivia stated that on 11/21/2022, she was in the store with her mother, Molly Hopkins, and a Kimberly Tanner. Olivia was working behind the counter when Molly’s boyfriend, Kelly Brown, walked into the store,” Officer D.M. Kolb detailed in their police report. “Kelly was angry with Olivia because of problems with Olivia’s boyfriend. Olivia and Kelly both argued with each other. Kelly stated that he would come at her.”

“Olivia said to come at her then. At which point, Kelly rushed to the counter, grabbed Olivia by her neck and slammed her against the wall,” the officer continued. “Kelly then threw Olivia to the ground. Olivia stated that she could not breathe when Kelly grabbed her by the neck.”

Olivia, who told the officer she and Kelly never lived in the same household, stated that both her mom and Tanner witnessed the event but were unable to supply security footage as she didn’t have “access” to the footage at the time. She also allegedly stated she waited a “long time” to report the incident because of Kelly’s past as an NYPD detective.

“Olivia had marks on her neck after the incident and said that Molly should have pictures of them on her phone,” the report concluded. “I attempted to call both the witnesses but neither of them answered.”