‘90 Day Fiance’: Vanessa Says Molly, Kelly Were ‘Last Resort’ ‘Replacements’

While fans have been obsessed with 90 Day Fiance’s latest spinoff, 90 Day: The Last Resort, Colt Johnson’s wife, Vanessa Guerra claimed not only were the pair supposed to be on the couples’ therapy series, but Molly Hopkins and Kelly Brown served as their “replacements.”

“We start filming in Reno, which is where he broke his leg,” Vanessa, 33, shared in a Q&A with fans via Instagram on Sunday, September 17. “We were only on what was supposed to be the first episode and we were the first couple to start filming. Never made it to Florida. Molly and Kelly were our replacements.”

In another response, the TLC alum addressed whether or not they would ever return back to reality TV. “We were asked to film something else and declined,” Vanessa confirmed via her Instagram Story.

Courtesy of Vanessa Guerra/Instagram

Fans first learned of Colt’s accident back in December 2022, when the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? alum, 38, underwent three surgeries to repair a broken leg and torn meniscus after he sustained an injury on a trampoline.

“We were filming a scene on a trampoline that went terribly wrong,” she explained months later in February, though she didn’t elaborate on what they were filming at the time. After noting the Las Vegas native was unlikely to continue starring in the franchise, Vanessa told fans that his recovery was progressing positively.

90 Day: The Last Resort, which premiered on August 12, follows five fan-favorite couples, Edward ‘Big Ed’ Brown and Elizabeth ‘Liz’ Woods, Yara Zaya and Jovi Dufren, Asuelu Pulaa and Kalani Faagata, Angela Deem and Micheal Ilesanmi, along with Molly and Kelly, as they make a last-ditch attempt to save their marriages while participating in a couples’ retreat. The star-studded cast is documented by cameras as they unpack their “issues with trust, sex, jealousy, anger, and intimacy” with the help of professionals.

“Oh look, the show Colt and I were filming before they had the genius idea of putting him on a trampoline and telling him EXACTLY how to jump which led to his broken leg,” Vanessa wrote via her Instagram Stories, following the announcement of the series in July. “Good thing they bailed on us as soon as they realized he was no good for content anymore.”

Colt made his debut in the franchise alongside his ex-wife, Larissa Dos Santos Lima, on season 6 of 90 Day Fiancé in October 2018. After initially meeting online and spending a trip in Cancun, Mexico, Colt proposed to Larissa just five days into their first in-person meeting. However, after tying the knot in June 2018, their messy breakup played out during seasons 4 and 5 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?

Vanessa was first introduced as Colt’s friend during season 5 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? While they initially denied their romance, he pair fell in love and ultimately tied the knot in February 2021.