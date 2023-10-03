Molly Hopkins and Kelly Brown may have ended their relationship on 90 Day: The Last Resort, but the retired police officer is convinced Molly only used him “for a storyline” on the series.

Following the airing of their split on the Monday, October 2, episode of the spinoff, Kelly, 48, took to Instagram to share some behind-the-scenes footage from filming. Underneath the post, a fan asked why the New York native didn’t give their relationship one last fighting shot when Molly, 48, came into his room as he was packing his bags.

“It was all [a] camera opportunity,” he replied. “Why can’t people see she used me for a storyline.” In another response from a fan who “wanted them to make it,” he added, “I don’t deal with cheaters and liars.”

Fans were first introduced to Molly and Kelly’s relationship during season 1 of 90 Day: The Single Life in 2021, following the LiviRae Lingerie owner’s 2018 divorce from Luis Mendez. At the time, she explained that she was instantly smitten with Kelly after he reached out via her Instagram DMs. The pair quickly began a long-distance romance, with plans for Kelly to move to Molly’s native of Georgia.

The TLC personality faced obstacles in their relationship — including Kelly’s struggle to get along with Molly’s two daughters Olivia and Kensley — and In Touch confirmed in February that the pair split in November 2022.

“Close to Thanksgiving 2022, Molly decided it was best for her to end her relationship with Kelly due to unhealthy stressors, challenges, and odd aggressive behavior,” Molly’s manager, Dominique Enchinton, owner of Dominton Talent House, exclusively told In Touch. “Many of these concerns were becoming more visible and frequent privately and during public appearances. These concerns began shortly after Kelly’s retirement and his relocation to Georgia to be near Molly.”

Prior to their split, In Touch exclusively learned that Kelly and Molly’s eldest daughter were allegedly involved in a physical altercation in November 2022, according to a police report filed on February 2, 2023. The incident between Olivia and Kelly allegedly took place at Molly’s business, LiviRae Lingerie, according to the report taken by the Cobb County Police Department.

According to the Cobb County Police Department’s report, Olivia was working behind the counter with her mother and another employee when Kelly walked into the store.

“Kelly was angry with Olivia because of problems with Olivia’s boyfriend. Olivia and Kelly both argued with each other. Kelly stated that he would come at her,” the reporting officer detailed. “Olivia said to come at her then. At which point, Kelly rushed to the counter, grabbed Olivia by her neck and slammed her against the wall.”

Olivia allegedly stated she waited a “long time” to report the incident because of Kelly’s past as an NYPD detective.

Despite their legal issues, Molly and Kelly seemingly reconciled and began filming for the debut season of 90 Day: The Last Resort in January. Unfortunately, the pair hit a breaking point after speaking to a therapist during the October 2 episode. “We’re not on the same page. What I want in a relationship, it’s not there,” Kelly explained in the session. Meanwhile, Molly added, “I’m in the prime of my career and there’s things that I wanna do. Kelly’s plan was totally different. I had to go to work and you said to me, ‘It’s not my fault you chose this career.’”

Kelly later broke his silence on the altercation with Olivia, seemingly after filming on February 15, calling the situation “an unfortunate verbal incident.”

“We all as a family expected to remain private,” Kelly said in an exclusive statement to In Touch. “It is disappointing that Olivia chooses to make the incident public three months later. Although the timing is interesting, I wish Molly and her daughters all the best and I’m grateful that I’m moving on with my life.”