TLC’s juicy new 90 Day Fiancé spinoff, 90 Day: The Last Resort, premiered in August 2023, and so far, it’s given fans a healthy dose of drama.

But the season is leaving many fans to wonder when the episodes were filmed and what their favorite couples are up to now. Which relationships made it through the show? And which famous couples are still together today?

When Was ’90 Day: The Last Resort’ Filmed?

The show was filmed at the Isla Bella Resort in the Florida Keys in January 2023. News broke of the filming when 90 Day Fiancé stars were spotted in the area and several TripAdvisor reports mentioned inconveniences at the tropical getaway due to filming.

“The only downside was there was filming for 90 Day Fiancé during our stay which we were not made aware of by the resort prior to booking,” one reviewer wrote. “There were crews everywhere and at first was fine but became a bit annoying. For example, we were going to play a game hosted by the resort by the bar at night but was canceled because they were filming.”

Are Big Ed and Liz Still Together After Filming?

Not only did Ed “Big Ed” Brown and Liz Woods stay together after filming 90 Day: The Last Resort, they finally got married!

The couple, who began dating on season 1 of 90 Day: The Single Life, officially tied the knot on August 29, 2023. According to their since-deleted wedding website, the bohemian-themed ceremony took place at Holland Barn in Bentonville, Arkansas.

Are Angela and Michael Still Together After Filming?

Angela Deem and her husband, Michael Ilesanmi, who first appeared on the franchise during season 2 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, appear to still be together.

Two months after Angela and Michael reportedly broke up in January 2023, which is the same month 90 Day: The Last Resort was filmed, a source exclusively told In Touch that the two were able to rekindle their romance. “Michael did cheat on her, and Angela got back with him,” the insider said.

A few months later, Angela seemed to confirm the reconciliation, posting a photo on Instagram of the two alongside a heart emoticon.

Are Yara and Jovi Still Together After Filming?

Yara Zaya and Jovi Dufren, who were first introduced to fans on season 8 of 90 Day Fiancé, appear to still be together.

On August 31, 2023, Yara shared photos on Instagram from the pair’s trip to Greece. “The best vacation ever,” she wrote in the caption. Soon after, they posted pictures from their daughter’s third birthday party, including a snap of the family of three posing together.

Are Kalani and Asuelu Still Together After Filming?

Things don’t look good for 90 Day Fiancé season 6 stars Kalani Faagata and Asuelu Pulaa.

In July 2023, Asuelu revealed in an Instagram Live that he was living in Las Vegas, apart from Kalani.

Meanwhile, it seems Kalani has been spending more and more time with her “hall pass” Dallas Nuez. In July, a source told The Sun that Kalani and Dallas were getting serious and planning to “move in together.”

Are Molly and Kelly Still Together After Filming?

It looks like Molly Hopkins and Kelly Brown, who made their couple debut on the first season of 90 Day: The Single Life, weren’t able to leave The Last Resort as a couple.

Molly seemed happy and in love when she discussed her and Kelly’s plans to move in together and possibly adopt a child during a June 2022 episode of 90 Day Diaries. However, the pair sparked break-up rumors when Kelly unfollowed Molly on Instagram and Kelly shared cryptic messages about “toxic” relationships.

“In relationships, there is a difference between settling and prioritizing when it comes to wants and needs,” one post read. “Settling means accepting 20% when 80% is available.”

In February 2023, a rep for Molly confirmed to In Touch that the couple had split in November 2022 “due to unhealthy stressors, challenges, and odd aggressive behavior.”

Kelly confirmed the split in an exclusive statement to In Touch. “I don’t bother them or even go in their town,” he explained. “I don’t want anything to do with them. It’s over, I haven’t been near them since November.”

Still, the pair were apparently open to giving their relationship another try in January when 90 Day: The Last Resort was filmed.

During a September episode, Molly admitted that she and Kelly “love each other but they are not in love with each other.”