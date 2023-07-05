An arrest warrant has been issued for 90 Day Fiancé star Kelly Brown following an alleged physical altercation that happened in November 2022 between him and ex-girlfriend Molly Hopkins’ daughter Olivia Hopkins, In Touch can confirm.

According to legal documents viewed by In Touch, the arrest warrant was issued on July 3 after official charges were filed on March 27. The offenses listed against Kelly include simply battery/physical harm, battery, terroristic threats/acts and harassing communications. The charges follow an incident that allegedly ​took place at Molly’s place of business, LiviRae Lingerie, between Kelly, 43, and Olivia, 22, on November 21, 2022, according to the report taken by Cobb County Police Department.

“Olivia and I feel like justice has been served,” Molly, 47, and Olivia, who are repped by Dominique Enchinton, owner of Dominton Talent House, exclusively tells In Touch in a joint statement. “We have been scrutinized and chastised in the media for months and we now feel vindication and relief that the truth has finally come out and the public now sees Kelly for who he truly is.”

Their statement continued, “His lies caught up with him and he got in trouble for what he did, period. Olivia, especially, has been harassed for months and as the protective mother I am, it is a huge relief to see that he got what he deserved after harming my daughter. We are grateful that that we are one step closer to closing this chapter and moving forward.”

According to the obtained police report filed on February 2, Olivia was working behind the counter with her mother, 47, and another employee when Kelly walked into the store.

“Kelly was angry with Olivia because of problems with Olivia’s boyfriend. Olivia and Kelly both argued with each other. Kelly stated that he would come at her,” the reporting officer detailed. “Olivia said to come at her then. At which point, Kelly rushed to the counter, grabbed Olivia by her neck and slammed her against the wall.”

“Olivia stated that she waited a long time to report the incident because she did not want to stress her mouth during that time and because Kelly is a former NYPD detective,” the report continued.

Two days later on February 4, In Touch broke the news of Molly and Kelly’s breakup after nearly two years of dating.

Courtesy of Molly Hopkins/Instagram

“Close to Thanksgiving 2022, Molly decided it was best for her to end her relationship with Kelly due to unhealthy stressors, challenges, and odd aggressive behavior,” Molly’s manager exclusively told In Touch at the time. “Many of these concerns were becoming more visible and frequent privately and during public appearances. These concerns began shortly after Kelly’s retirement and his relocation to Georgia to be near Molly.”

Kelly previously denied the alleged altercation in an exclusive statement to In Touch. “I never punched her or threatened her with any weapon. I really want to be left alone,” he said on February 15. “I don’t bother them or even go in their town. I don’t want anything to do with them. It’s over, I haven’t been near them since November.”

While it was reported that the aggravated assault and battery case against Kelly was closed in March 2023, In Touch exclusively confirmed the case was still open.

“The case is still technically labeled active because it has not been approved by a supervisor yet,” Cobb County Police Department’s Detective Lincoln exclusively told In Touch in a statement on March 23. “Once it is approved it will be labeled inactive.”

Three weeks later, In Touch confirmed that Olivia was arrested for violating her probation originally stemming from an October 2020 domestic altercation between her and her mother.

Olivia was arrested and booked on April 4 after violating the terms of her probation, according to legal records viewed by In Touch. The documents stated that Olivia failed to enter a family violence treatment program, failed to take two drug tests in March and failed the drug test she did take. At the time of her arrest, she also tested positive for fentanyl by consumption. Olivia appeared in court on April 5, and a warrant was issued two days later. During her April 26 hearing, Olivia was found guilty and sentenced to 45 days in jail. Upon her release, she was required to increased drug testing and eight hours of community service per week.

Molly and Kelly met online in 2020 and documented the beginning of their relationship on season 1 of 90 Day: The Single Life, which debuted in August 2021. This marked Molly’s first public relationship since her May 2018 divorce from ex-husband and former 90 Day Fiancé costar Luis Mendez.