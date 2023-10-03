Prior to their return on 90 Day: The Last Resort, Kelly Brown was allegedly involved in a November 2022 physical altercation with Molly Hopkin’s eldest daughter, Olivia Hopkins. After an arrest warrant was requested for July 3, it was eventually dismissed, In Touch exclusively can confirm.

According to legal documents viewed by In Touch, an arrest warrant was issued after official charges were filed on March 27. The offenses listed against the former NYPD detective, 43, included simple battery/physical harm, battery, terroristic threats/acts and harassing communications.

The charges followed an incident that allegedly ​took place at Molly’s place of business, LiviRae Lingerie, between Kelly and Olivia, 22, on November 21, 2022, according to a report taken by Cobb County Police Department, that was later filed on February 2.

The arrest warrant was later issued because the TLC personality missed a court date, which he later rectified through a paid bond, leading to the warrant ultimately being dismissed.

In Touch previously broke the news of the 90 Day: The Single Life couple’s split after nearly two years of dating on February 4. Prior to the split, In Touch exclusively learned that Olivia and Kelly were allegedly involved in a physical altercation, according to an obtained police report.

“When I arrived on scene, I met with Olivia Hopkins. Olivia stated that on 11/21/2022, she was in the store with her mother, Molly Hopkins, and a Kimberly Tanner. Olivia was working behind the counter when Molly’s boyfriend, Kelly Brown, walked into the store,” Officer D.M. Kolb detailed in their police report. “Kelly was angry with Olivia because of problems with Olivia’s boyfriend. Olivia and Kelly both argued with each other. Kelly stated that he would come at her.”

“Olivia said to come at her then. At which point, Kelly rushed to the counter, grabbed Olivia by her neck and slammed her against the wall,” the officer continued. “Kelly then threw Olivia to the ground. Olivia stated that she could not breathe when Kelly grabbed her by the neck.”

Molly’s eldest daughter, who told the officer she and Kelly never lived in the same household, stated that both her mom and Tanner witnessed the event but were unable to supply security footage as she didn’t have “access” to the footage at the time. She also allegedly stated she waited a “long time” to report the incident because of Kelly’s background as an NYPD detective.

“Olivia had marks on her neck after the incident and said that Molly should have pictures of them on her phone,” the report concluded. “I attempted to call both the witnesses but neither of them answered.”

Despite the legal issues between Molly and Kelly, the pair went on to appear on the couples’ therapy spinoff 90 Day: The Last Resort, which began filming in January. Their eventual split played out during the October 2 episode, where they ultimately agreed they weren’t on the same page when it came to their relationship.