Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi made their 90 Day Fiancé debut during season 2 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days in 2018. The couple quickly became fan favorites and went on to document their romance on several of the franchise’s shows. While they are currently starring on season 8 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, fans have wondered if their recent absence from the show means they have been fired.

Why Do Fans Think Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi Were From ‘90 Day Fiance’?

Loyal fans of the TLC franchise began to wonder if Angela and Michael’s storyline in season 8 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? was cut when they didn’t appear in the March 24, 2024, episode. The speculation continued when viewers noticed that the couple wasn’t featured in any of the teaser clips for the March 31, 2024, episode.

Were Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi Fired From ‘90 Day Fiance’?

Despite the speculation being spread online, neither Angela nor Michael have commented on their fate regarding the show. Meanwhile, TLC has not announced any plans to drop the couple from the show.

Their absence from recent episodes likely means nothing, as the franchise has been known to stagger different couples’ storylines throughout the episodes.

Another sign that Angela and Michael will continue starring on the show is that they are still featured in season 8’s super teaser.

Are Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi Still Together?

Angela and Michael – who met online before they tied the knot in 2020 – have faced many ups and downs since making their reality TV debut. In addition to Michael’s infidelity and their fights about Angela’s weight loss surgery, the couple most recently made headlines when the Nigeria native was reported missing in February 2024.

Just two months after he arrived in the United States on December 23, 2023, Michael went missing on February 23, 2024. “The police are involved, we can’t find him,” Angela explained in a TikTok video posted on February 26, 2024, noting that his exit was not captured by her home security videos.

“Michael left everything here. I know that there’s people probably think, ‘Oh, maybe he just left.’ But like, nothing, not any ID, nothing to show his name on it, no clothing, not a toothbrush. Zero point zero zero. No wallet, nothing. Clothes on his back is what he left with on Friday,” Angela continued, adding that he “only had like $40 on him.”

Courtesy of Angela Deem/Instagram

90 Day Fiancé blogger John Yates later revealed that Michael has been found safe during a YouTube Live on February 26, 2024.

“Angela got a phone call from the police here stating that they were contacted by Michael. They verified it with him,” he explained at the time. “He did have a burner phone or another phone that nobody knew about. And on that phone he had pictures of his passport that he left. They verified his ID.”

John continued, “He told the police that he was in fear of his life and Michael didn’t want Angela knowing his location.”

Michael later broke his silence following his disappearance in a video posted on March 1, 2024. “Hello, guys, this is Michael,” the reality star began. “I just want to quickly make this video to inform the public that I’m not on any social media platform right now. I mean, at this moment. When the time comes, I’ll make it official. OK, thank you. And God bless you.”

While neither Angela nor Michael shared the status of their relationship since he was found, the Georgia native did hint at her plans to file for divorce.

“Honestly, I’m hurt that he did that, and I love him, but I can’t take him back because what he did here proves that he don’t give a f–k,” she said in a YouTube Live video after Michael had been found safe.

Angela then said that she had “three lawyers,” adding, “Nigerians, people that backed him, get him a good lawyer because mine is $10,000 a f–cking hour.”