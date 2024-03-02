90 Day Fiancé’s Michael Ilesanmi broke his silence one week after he went missing. Although he didn’t address the details of his disappearance, the reality star made a PSA via social media on Friday, March 1.

“Hello, guys, this is Michael. I just want to quickly make this video to inform the public that I’m not on any social media platform right now,” Michael, 35, said in a video to Instagram blogger Kiki and Kibbitz, who uploaded the message. “I mean, at this moment, when the time comes, I’ll make it official. OK, Thank you. And God bless you.”

Michael’s wife, Angela Deem, announced his disappearance on Monday, February 26, after three days of trying to locate him.

“Michael’s been missing since the 23rd. The police are involved, we can’t find him,” Angela, 58, said in a ​YouTube Live with blogger John Yates. “Michael left everything here. I know that there’s people probably think, ‘Oh, maybe he just left.’ But like, nothing, not any ID, nothing to show his name on it, no clothing, not a toothbrush. Zero point zero zero. No wallet, nothing. Clothes on his back is what he left with on Friday.”

Angela went on to disclose that the Nigeria native finally arrived in America on December 22, 2023, after a years-long immigration process.

“But it’s looking like he’s planned this the whole f–king time. This is not funny. This is real s–t. I am not Chantel [Everett]. I am not Daniele [Gates]. I am not Molly [Hopkins]. You’ve got the wrong goddamn American,” Angela continued, shading her TLC costars. ” I’m telling you now. I’m not gonna let you f–king come here if you didn’t love me.”

Angela continued her conversation in a follow-up YouTube ​Live hours after announcing Michael’s disappearance and hinted at divorce.

“I love him, but I can’t take him back because what he did here proves that he don’t give a f–k,” she said via YouTube ​Live on February 26. “Nigerians, people that backed him, get him a good lawyer because mine is $10,000 a f–king hour.”

Angela also shared that she never applied for Michael’s green card after his December 2023 arrival.

​​“I didn’t get his green card or his license and that’s why he’s pissed and that’s why he’s doing this,” she claimed ​during the second YouTube Live. “He’s rushed me from the goddamn day one he landed for his f–king license and his green card. So now he’s going for the legal visa, they’ll give it to him.”

The same day, John revealed that Michael had been found after he called the police ​to let them know that he wasn’t missing but that he did not want his wife to know his whereabouts because he “feared” for his life. The blogger shared that Michael called authorities using a different phone that Angela did not know he had. The police told Angela that they confirmed his identity via photos of his passport that he had on his phone.

Fans have watched Angela and Michael’s tumultuous relationship ever since they joined 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 2 in 2018. The couple tied the knot two years later and they were set to continue to share their visa journey on the upcoming season 8 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After.