90 Day Fiancé star Angela Deem hinted that she plans to divorce husband Michael Ilesanmi after he went missing on February 23 and was seemingly hiding from her.

“Honestly, I’m hurt that he did that, and I love him, but I can’t take him back because what he did here proves that he don’t give a f–k,” she said in a YouTube live video on Monday, February 26, after receiving a call from police telling her that Michael, 35, was found safe. However, they told her that he was “in fear of his life” and didn’t want Angela, 58, to know his location.

Angela added that she had “three lawyers” and hinted that she planned to file for divorce from Michael. “Nigerians, people that backed him, get him a good lawyer because mine is $10,000 a f–cking hour,” she said.

Angela and 90 Day Fiancé blogger John Yates revealed in an earlier YouTube live video on Monday that Michael, who finally made it to the U.S. to be with Angela in December 2023, had been missing since February 23 and that the police were involved.

“Michael left everything here. I know that there’s people probably think, ‘Oh, maybe he just left.’ But like, nothing, not any ID, nothing to show his name on it, no clothing, not a toothbrush. Zero point zero zero. No wallet, nothing. Clothes on his back is what he left with on Friday,” Angela shared with John, noting that he disappeared from Angela’s home in Georgia with only “$40 on him.”

“If he left on his own, he should have called me,” Angela continued. “Everybody in this town, I’m gonna tell you, they say, ‘Angela, he’s f–king walked out because he’s got no reason to stay here.’ I don’t want to believe that. But it’s looking like he’s planned this the whole f–king time.”

TLC

Later, Angela and John started another live video to reveal that Michael was safe, although they still didn’t know where he was.

“[The police] were contacted by Michael. They verified it with him,” John explained. “He did have a burner phone or another phone that nobody knew about and on that phone, he had pictures of his passport that he left. They verified his ID. It’s him.”

Angela said she was “f–king mad as hell” that Michael took off without telling her and left her to worry that he was “hurt.”

“You feared for your f–king life? So why did you come here? You’ve been with me seven f–king years,” Angela said before suggesting that Michael was “using” 90 Day Fiancé and her as a way to get to the U.S.

“He fooled the whole goddamn world, man,” Angela continued as she broke down in tears. Her daughter, Scottie Deem, told her, “No he didn’t. He fooled you, mama. Us real ones know. He fooled you.”

Angela and Michael have experienced a rocky relationship through the years. After meeting on social media in 2018 and starting their 90 Day Fiancé journey on Before the 90 Days season 2, the couple tied the knot in Nigeria in 2020. However, they spent years as a long-distance couple while they waited for Michael’s visa to be approved.

The couple briefly split in 2023 after it was revealed in a December 2022 episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? that Michael had been cheating on Angela. However, they reconciled and decided to work on their relationship on 90 Day: The Last Resort in August 2023. Though Angela presented Michael with divorce papers on the show, she ultimately decided to recommit to their relationship during the finale in October 2023.