90 Day Fiancé star Angela Deem seemingly threw shade at her husband, Michael Ilesanmi, with cryptic quotes on her Instagram Story after he told police that he didn’t want her to know his location when he disappeared on February 23.

Angela, 58, reposted a quote to her Story on Thursday, February 29, which read, “People ask me, ‘Why is it so hard to trust people?’ The real question is, ‘Why is it so hard for people to tell the truth?’” Another message that Angela shared to her Story read, “Stupid is knowing the truth, seeing the truth, but still believing the lies.”

She also hinted that she was done with her relationship with Michael by posting another Instagram that said, “Don’t hurt yourself holding onto somebody that don’t care ‘bout hurting you.”

On Monday, February 26, Angela informed fans that her husband, who moved to the United States from Nigeria in December 2023, had gone missing three days prior. She and 90 Day Fiancé blogger John Yates confirmed that the police were already involved at the time. The reality star expressed her concern over Michael’s safety, as she was under the impression that he left her home with nothing but the clothes on his back.

Later that day, Angela and John revealed that Michael had been found “safe” after he contacted police and they were able to verify his identity. Officials told Angela that Michael seemingly ran away willingly, as he claimed to be “in fear of his life” and said that he didn’t want his wife to know his whereabouts.

Angela was admittedly “f–king mad” at Michael for leaving with no explanation. She hinted at plans to divorce the Nigeria native, whom she married in 2020. “I love him, but I can’t take him back because what he did here proves that he don’t give a f–k,” she said on YouTube live. She also revealed that she already had “three lawyers” lined up and warned, “Nigerians, people that backed him, get him a good lawyer because mine is $10,000 a f–king hour.”

The ups and downs of Michael and Angela’s relationship have been documented on 90 Day Fiancé and various spinoffs. The pair spent the first several years of their marriage in a long-distance relationship, as the process to obtain a visa for Michael was delayed amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Angela and Michael even briefly split at the beginning of 2023 after their relationship was plagued by his infidelity.

On 90 Day: The Last Resort, which premiered in August 2023, the couple worked on their relationship, which resulted in Michael finally moving to the United States amid the 2023 holiday season in December.