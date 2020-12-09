Get it, mama! 90 Day Fiancé star Angela Deem showed off her slimmer physique in the midst of her weight loss journey while celebrating her 56th birthday on Wednesday, December 9.

“Aww my grandbabies at 12:01 surprised me with [a] happy birthday. I just love my babies,” the proud grandmother of six captioned a series of photos taken during her sweet surprise. Angela’s grandkids presented her with a beautifully decorated birthday cake that featured green leaves and red roses designed out of frosting. Along the edge of the cake pad was a message written out in red frosting that read, “Happy Birthday Mema,” which is the loving term her grandkids refer to her as.

While the Hazelhurst, Georgia native gushed over her surprise cake, fans couldn’t help but notice Angela looked like she’s lost an impressive amount of weight. “Amazing weight loss,” one fan commented with the surprise face emoji. “Hey skinny lady, you look amazing!” another fan wrote.

This isn’t the first time Angela has caused a stir on social media with her weight loss progress. On November 20, the healthcare worker shared a series of photos taken during a joint birthday party for granddaughters Ana, 6, and London Rae, 8. The doting “mema” went all out on a unicorn and JoJo Siwa-themed bash for her grandbabies and she posed for a sweet selfie with Ana at the affair. Fans noticed Angela’s face looked a lot thinner in the photo at the time.

It seems Angela recently underwent bariatric surgery after revealing her plans to begin a weight loss journey on the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 5 tell-all in October. Even though her husband, Michael Illesanmi, did not approve of her going under the knife, Angela seemed deadset on undergoing the procedure to improve her health.

“After the third month, I’ll drop about a hundred and something pounds,” the reality star shared with host Shaun Robinson. “Everything will be reconstructed, my skin surgery, they’re doing … I’m gonna have it all done.”

Angela had previously talked about the possibility of getting the surgery done with Michael, 32, but the tell-all was the first time he learned she had made up her mind to go through with it. The Nigeria native was extremely upset with her choice and said he doesn’t approve of “anything surgery,” especially on his wife. “No doing all this artificial stuff. I don’t like it,” he declared.

She insisted that surgery was the best option for her because she had recently gained 20 pounds while in quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic. But Michael told Angela she was beautiful no matter her size and admitted he was worried about the possible risks that come along with surgery. Thankfully, it seems like Michael didn’t have anything to be worried about because his wife looks happy and healthy.

In honor of Angela’s birthday, Michael shared a sweet tribute to her via Instagram. “I just wanted you to remember that age is just a number and it represents exactly how attractive, able-bodied and happy you are. It’s really nothing to get worked up over.

Happy birthday Iyawo mi( my wife),” he wrote.

Scroll through the gallery below for photos of Angela Deem’s weight loss journey!