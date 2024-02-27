90 Day Fiancé star Angela Deem traveled to Nigeria after her husband, Michael Ilesanmi, secured an interview date in an attempt to obtain a visa.

Angela, 58, explained that she and Michael, 35, were in a good place after they worked through many of their issues in therapy during the Monday, February 26, episode of 90 Day Diaries. She added that they were hopeful about their future together, while Michael finally getting the visa interview meant that they were one step closer to having him move to the United States to be with her.

After the appointment was scheduled, Angela traveled to Nigeria for the appointment. However, the TV personality did wonder if Michael moving to the United States was what she wants during a tough conversation with her daughter Skyla.

Viewers will eventually get to find out how the meeting went when the couple stars on the upcoming season 8 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? in March. In the season’s first teaser clip, Angela and Michael explained they were working to obtain their spousal visa. “This is the most important day of our lives,” Angela stated. “I need to get my man home to America.”

Following clips showed Angela anxiously waiting to see if Michael’s visa was approved, while she added that their marriage was “over” if he couldn’t leave Nigeria.

The couple has become fan favorites on the franchise after they made their TLC debut on season 2 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days in 2018. After Angela and Michael connected online, they started dating long-distance and documented their first in-person meeting on their debut season. They continued to share their love story on season 3 and season 7 of 90 Day Fiancé, as well as on seasons 5, 6 and 7 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? and the debut season of 90 Day: The Last Resort.

TLC (2)

Angela and Michael have faced many ups and downs over the years, including several cheating scandals. While she forgave him for his indiscretions before they tied the knot in 2020, the drama continued when Angela learned that Michael had been emotionally cheating on her with an unidentified woman during season 7 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?

Michael owned up to his mistakes and she ultimately forgave him. The couple also put their romance to the test when they appeared on season 1 of 90 Day: The Last Resort, which forced them to confront their problems head on with the help of therapists.

The latest episode aired just hours after Angela revealed that Michael had “been missing since the 23rd” and that police were involved in a TikTok video. “Michael left everything here. I know that there’s people probably think, ‘Oh, maybe he just left.’ But like, nothing not any ID, nothing to show his name on it, no clothing, not a toothbrush,” she explained. “Zero point zero zero. No wallet, nothing. Clothes on his back is what he left with on Friday.”

It’s not currently known how long Michael has been in America, though 90 Day Fiancé blogger John Yates alleged that he had “just gotten here [during] Christmas time.”