’90 Day Fiance’ Star Karine Staehle Will Soon Be a Mom of 2 Boys! See Baby Bump Photos Amid Pregnancy

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? couple Karine Staehle (née Martins) and Paul Staehle have not had it easy amid her pregnancy with their second child, but they’re now making the most of it!

After reconciling in the wake of their near split in July, Paul treated fans to the very first snap of Karine’s growing baby bump in a family photo with their two dogs and his mother, Mary Staehle, on October 14. Prior to the big unveiling, reality TV fans were not sure if the swirling rumors about their growing family were true.

The 37-year-old later revealed their unborn son, Ethan Martins Staehle, will be arriving in February 2021 in an update he shared in November. The season 5 pair currently have 20-month-old Pierre, whom she gave birth to in March 2019.

Paul let fans know he and Karine, 23, are in a much better place romantically after In Touch confirmed the duo dropped the restraining orders they had against each other on September 30. In another show of faith, Paul and Karine also canceled the court hearing scheduled on December 3 to settle custody matters.

While sharing the latest news about his brood, Paul revealed they are still in Brazil after venturing over to her native country together from Louisville, Kentucky.

The proud parents recently celebrated Halloween in a low-key bash with her loved ones. “Karine’s green card was stolen and the embassy is closed because of COVID-19 so we will be here indefinitely until we can get her a boarding foil, hopefully before her green card expires,” the TLC alum shared about their future plans.

Paul said they may have found another source of income, too, which could be very beneficial with another bundle of joy on the way.

“Karine inherited a farm in Tonantins. We will hopefully be able to start growing something and make it a working farm,” he added. “We are hoping my mother will come see the farm and Karine’s family in Tonantins on her next visit. Karine’s family has been a God-send and [they have] been helping me with Karine.”

Not only that, but he noted his spouse of three years is “very happy to be back in Brazil with her family for the time being.”

