A motivating force! 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? alum Paul Staehle proudly revealed his pregnant wife, Karine Staehle (née Martins) is pursuing a new career in cosmetology amid their time away from the TLC spinoff.

“This new series I am producing will be documenting her journey along the way as she meets new friends to help her accomplish her dream,” the soon-to-be father of two shared in an announcement post on Instagram on Monday, December 7.

Paul, 37, confirmed that Karine, 24, is smiling bigger than ever as she chases after her goals in her native country of Brazil, giving them both a new zest for life.

“I have not seen her this happy in a long time. So, hopefully this continues in a positive direction,” the reality star added, sharing his own work in progress. “My content for myself involves some high-risk situations in the Amazon Jungle in search of the truth of some recent discoveries and ancient legends in the area.”

The former Kentucky resident previously shut down speculation that he and Karine were released from the network in November following their noticeable absence at the virtual season 5 tell-all. “We were not fired or reprimanded. We were given time to deal with our family matters privately. Our payments and income [were] not affected. TLC and Sharp [Entertainment] have both been very considerate to our situation,” Paul wrote via his Instagram Story on November 14.

He also hinted their time on TLC isn’t over yet while addressing the swirling rumors they were let go. “We are hopeful and eager to possibly return in the future in a more positive time in our growing family’s lives,” Paul continued. “We will be posting some positive highlights on our social media and YouTube.”

Paul and Karine seemed to be headed toward a divorce back in July when their marital strife reached an all-time high, but In Touch later confirmed the restraining orders they obtained against each other were dropped. They also canceled a custody hearing for son Pierre, 20 months, and their new addition arriving in February 2021.

After making strides and relocating as a family, Paul and Karine are now back in each other’s good graces and ready to meet their new bouncing baby boy. The TV personality shared 3D photos from Karine’s ultrasound appointment in December and fans already think Ethan — their unborn son — looks just like his big brother!