A new arrival in 2021! 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? star Paul Staehle revealed baby No. 2’s due date in a life update after reconciling with wife Karine Staehle (née Martins) following their marital struggles.

“Karine is pregnant with our next son, Ethan Martins Staehle, who will be born in February,” he shared in a lengthy statement via Instagram Stories on Friday, November 13. The TV couple currently shares 19-month-old Pierre, whom they welcomed in March 2019.

Courtesy Paul Staehle/Instagram

Paul confirmed they are still in Brazil after relocating to her native country from Louisville, Kentucky. “Karine’s green card was stolen and the embassy is closed because of COVID-19 so we will be here indefinitely until we can get her a boarding foil, hopefully before her green card expires,” he added.

The season 5 stars were seemingly on the verge of a split in July after getting into a tense dispute, which he documented on Instagram Live. Karine, 23, and Paul, 37, later obtained restraining orders against each other, which In Touch confirmed were dropped in September. “The false allegations against me were withdrawn,” the soon-to-be father of two told his followers about their previous legal battle.

These days, things are starting to look up for the Staehles. “Karine inherited a farm in Tonantins. We will hopefully be able to start growing something and make it a working farm,” Paul revealed in his message on social media.

“We are hoping my mother will come see the farm and Karine’s family in Tonantins on her next visit. Karine’s family has been a God-send and [they have] been helping me with Karine. Karine is very happy to be back in Brazil with her family for the time being.”

Courtesy Paul Staehle/Facebook

Paul said it is “highly likely Ethan will be born in Brazil,” noting most of his income is from the internet, which will be helpful upon their newborn’s arrival home.

The TV personality also hinted fans won’t be seeing them in the upcoming season of the TLC spinoff in the wake of their relationship turmoil. “Because of the overwhelming negative impact of fans taking it upon themselves to pick Karine up and then make very serious false allegations in her name … we will probably no longer be filming,” he shared following their absence from the season 5 tell-all.

Even though they seemingly won’t be returning to the show anytime soon, it appears their marriage is getting back on track!