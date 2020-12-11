90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? alum Paul Staehle revealed he is wearing his wedding band by his heart after overcoming a rough patch in his relationship with pregnant wife Karine Staehle (née Martins).

The reality star, who is expecting baby No. 2 with his spouse in February 2021, showed his gold ring dangling on the cross necklace he was wearing via Instagram Stories on Thursday, December 10. Paul, 37, explained he placed it in that special spot because their marriage “needs Jesus” after everything they’ve been through.

Courtesy of Paul Staehle/Instagram

Paul later shared clips while cozying up to Karine in bed and gushed over how glad he was to see her “smile” after they relocated from Louisville, Kentucky, to her native country of Brazil. The couple celebrated Halloween with her friends and family this year and it appears they will be staying there for Christmas as well.

After In Touch confirmed Paul and Karine dropped the temporary restraining orders they obtained against each other, the season 5 personalities have made an effort to start anew.

Although it seemed a split was inevitable in the wake of their marital dispute in late July, Karine, 24, and Paul have reconciled and are looking forward to the arrival of their new addition, Ethan. The duo currently shares 20-month-old son Pierre, and Karine is now in her third trimester with baby No. 2.

Courtesy of Paul Staehle/Instagram

Earlier this week, the dad-to-be opened up about Karine’s exciting passion project after confirming they will be taking some time away from the TLC franchise.

“It is Karine’s dream to begin a career in cosmetology,” the Before the 90 Days alum shared. “This new series I am producing will be documenting her journey along the way as she meets new friends to help her accomplish her dream. I am not sure where we will be publishing it at this time. I have not seen her this happy in a long time. So hopefully this continues in a positive direction.”

Paul previously shut down rumors they were fired from TLC and told fans the network was just respecting their wishes to deal with family matters privately.