Bumping along! 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? star Karine Staehle (née Martins) shared a pregnancy update and showed off her baby bump at a hair salon appointment with husband Paul Staehle, as the couple is currently expecting baby No. 2.

Paul, 37, documented their recent prenatal care appointment in Karine’s native country of Brazil, where the couple currently resides, in a YouTube video for the channel Master Of BlackJack Channel 3 on November 27.

“We’re trying to do a family selfie,” Paul said as he held the camera up facing him, Karine, 23, and the couple’s 20-month-old son, Pierre, who had his back to the camera. Their toddler seemed more interested in playing with his mama then turning around for the photo.

The family of three then headed to Karine’s OB/GYN’s office for their appointment. Karine received an ultrasound and got an update on their unborn son — who will be named Ethan — as Karine enters her third trimester. The couple got a glimpse at their baby in the womb and listened to his heartbeat. Since the ultrasound tech and Karine spoke in Portuguese, Karine shared a recap for Paul in English once they were outside of the clinic.

“So, everything’s OK?” Paul asked his wife, and she said yes. “Any idea of what’s causing the pain?” he asked, hinting that Karine might have been experiencing some discomfort toward the end of the six-month mark in her pregnancy. “She said because he probably sit now, sit down,” Karine replied, explaining the discomfort may be due to the way her baby is positioned.

The couple seemed to have a busy weekend in Manaus. On Sunday, November 29, they headed to a hair salon where Karine received a touch-up on her ombré blue locks. Paul cared for Pierre while his wife was pampered by her stylist. After her color was refreshed, Karine showed off the final look while posing l in a knee-length yellow sweater dress with short ruffle sleeves that hugged her pregnancy curves.

Paul and Karine seem to be doing well following a brief estrangement. As In Touch previously reported, the couple split in July after a blowout fight and filed for restraining orders against each other which were granted in August. They quickly reconciled and agreed to drop the restraining orders and reunited in September. Their family relocated from America to Brazil in October.