No Wonder ‘90 Day Fiance’ Stars Beg for Cash — Their Paychecks Are Seriously Wimpy

You might think landing a spot on a reality show is a quick ticket to getting rich and famous, but as it turns out, that might not be the case. Oh, sure, it’s definitely worked out well for the Kardashians, but if you’re on 90 Day Fiancé, well, you’re not exactly so lucky. Plenty of the stars asked for donations or shared their money struggles, and that might be because their TLC paychecks are honestly pretty wimpy. Some members of the cast apparently don’t get paid at all.

