90 Day Fiancé star Larissa Dos Santos Lima confirmed she was fired from TLC just one day before her ICE arrest because of her affiliation with CamSoda.

“Dear friends and followers,” the 34-year-old wrote via Instagram on Saturday, September 26. “I want to make a statement for you. I am no longer a cast member of the show 90 Day Fiancé. Because of my show with CamSoda, I was released from my contract with TLC by phone the day before ICE arrested me.”

She continued, “I will continue producing content for my official channels on Instagram, OnlyFans and YouTube. Thanks for your understanding, love and attention.

The Brazilian beauty starred in her own show on CamSoda, which is a live webcam website. Larissa made her debut on the social network on September 14, shortly after unveiling her plastic surgery makeover. During her one-hour performance, Larissa wore lingerie as she rubbed oil on herself and she pulled in more than $100,000 for the site, according to TMZ. She earned money from fans who paid to watch her show and from viewers who tipped her.

Despite her collaboration with CamSoda, Larissa clarified her relationship with the site. “CamSoda is a webcam place where I did one show. I’m not working for CamSoda,” the reality star clarified to one of her followers in the comments.

Many fans flooded Larissa’s comments expressing outrage that she was let go because of her side gigs. She also got support from friend and fellow former 90 Day Fiancé star Anfisa Nava. “GOOD FOR YOU! [laughing with tears emoji] You’ll be a millionaire in no time,” Anfisa, 25, wrote.

Courtesy Larissa Dos Santos Lima/Instagram

Larissa was first introduced to fans on season 6 of TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé, where she documented her move from Brazil to Las Vegas on a K-1 visa to marry ex-husband Colt Johnson. The show captured the 90 days leading up to the former couple’s wedding. They continued to share their story on season 4 of the spinoff 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? which documented their breakup. Their divorce was finalized in May 2019.

The brunette bombshell returned to the franchise for season 5 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? where she shared an update on her life in America after her divorce and her current relationship with boyfriend Eric Nichols. On September 19, the couple was in the process of moving from Las Vegas to Colorado Springs for a “fresh start” when she was arrested and detained by United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), her rep confirmed to In Touch at the time. She was released hours later. Larissa’s final appearance on the show will be during the three-part tell-all.

Part 1 of the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 5 tell-all airs on TLC Sunday, September 27 at 8 p.m. ET