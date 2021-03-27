Here comes the bride? 90 Day Fiancé alum Larissa Dos Santos Lima sparked engagement rumors with off-again, on-again boyfriend Eric Nichols by sharing several photos of her trying on wedding dresses.

“’Nobody can go back and start a new beginning, but anyone can start today and make a new ending,’” Larissa, 34, captioned her post via Instagram on Friday, March 26, along with a series of pictures featuring her wearing a gorgeous white, long-sleeved trumpet-style wedding gown. The Brazilian beauty tagged Eric, 28, in the post even though he did not appear in the images.

Fans and friends took the comments to share their well-wishes with the seemingly newly engaged couple. “Getting what you deserved since the beginning [fire emoji] [red heart emoji]. Actions before words!” one fan commented. Another added, “OH MY GOD DID HE PROPOSE OR ARE YOU TRYING ON A DRESS??? I HAVE BEEN WAITING FOR THIS MOMENT [crying face emoji] [red heart emoji.”

Vanessa Guerra, who stars alongside Larissa’s ex-husband, Colt Johnson, on the discovery+ spinoff 90 Day: The Single Life, commented, “[two heart eyes emojis] Beautiful bride. Congratulations!”

Larissa made her debut on 90 Day Fiancé season 6, where she documented the 90 days leading up to her wedding to Colt, 35, after she moved from Brazil to Las Vegas to start a life with him. The couple met online and were dating long-distance before Colt proposed to her during a trip to Mexico. While the months leading up to their nuptials were full of drama, they ended up making it down the aisle.

Unfortunately, their relationship didn’t last. Colt filed for divorce in January 2019 after just seven months of marriage. Their divorce was finalized that April. They documented the end of their marriage on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 4.

The exes moved on — Larissa went Instagram official with Eric in February 2019, while Colt went on to date Brazil native Jess Caroline in the summer of 2019. Larissa and Colt both returned to 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 5 to document their new relationships.

Colt and Jess, 27, split before the season 5 tell-all, where both Jess and Larissa confronted Colt about Vanessa — whom he befriended while he was still married to Larissa. Both Jess and Larissa felt Colt’s friendship with Vanessa was more than platonic and Larissa called Vanessa a “crocodile girl” during the heated exchange. Colt eventually admitted that he cheated on Jess with Vanessa.

Jess moved on with husband Brian Hanvey, while Colt pursued a relationship with Vanessa. The pair sparked engagement rumors in November 2020.

As for Larissa and Eric, the couple have dated off and on for two years. Their most recent split was announced in November 2020, but they reconciled just in time to celebrate Valentine’s Day together.

Keep scrolling below for more photos of Larissa trying on wedding gowns amid engagement rumors!