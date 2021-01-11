A new venture! 90 Day Fiancé couple Paul Staehle and Karine Staehle (née Martins) will be launching an OnlyFans account amid her pregnancy with baby No. 2.

Like many other stars in the franchise, the TLC duo are joining the content subscription service to share never-before-seen photos and videos. “My account will have exclusive content of our life and will be for the most part family-friendly,” the Kentucky native posted to his Instagram Stories on Monday, January 11.

Courtesy Paul Staehle/Instagram

Paul revealed subscribers will get “primarily exclusive updates and some comedy content,” in addition to the latest information on “Karine’s cosmetology journey.”

While they reside in Brazil, the soon-to-be father, 37, of two said fans can also expect “some of my videos with paranormal activity, ancient and recent alien phenomenons here, archeological, Amazonas myths and legends as well as wildlife nature.” Paul wrote that he will be chatting with “local experts” and sharing advice on how to fish and swim “in Amazonas waters safely.”

The Before the 90 Days alum said he will also post “survival and baby gear reviews.” And that’s not all — Paul noted that Karine, 24, “is considering doing her own solo private OnlyFans account” in a follow-up message. He asked fans, “Should I be against this idea?” with some nervous emojis.

Paul and Karine currently do Cameos together, which is a video-sharing website that allows celebrities to send personalized video messages to their supporters.

Courtesy Paul Staehle/Instagram

The season 1 stars have been expanding their business horizons after shutting down speculation they were fired from TLC in November. “We were given time to deal with our family matters privately. Our payments and income [were] not affected. TLC and Sharp [Entertainment] have both been very considerate to our situation,” Paul wrote in a statement following their marital drama over the summer. “We highly appreciate them giving us time to deal with our private matters off camera,” he continued, hinting their stint on the series isn’t over yet. “We are hopeful and eager to possibly return in the future in a more positive time in our growing family’s lives.”

After nearly calling it quits in July 2020, the pair’s relationship struggles continued with Karine and Paul both obtaining a restraining order against each other in the following weeks. By September, however, they were back on track and giving their relationship another try. In Touch confirmed they dropped their Emergency Protective Orders [EPOs] at that time and canceled their court hearing to work out a custody arrangement for their 22-month-old son, Pierre.

These days, the couple is residing in her native country and preparing for the arrival of their son. Paul and Karine’s second child is due in February 2021 and they’ve already decided on a name for their bouncing baby boy: Ethan.