90 Day Fiance’s Larissa Dos Santos Lima Is More Confident Than Ever After Plastic Surgery Procedures

Serving face! 90 Day Fiancé star Larissa Dos Santos Lima proudly flaunted her new nose after sharing her upcoming plastic surgery plans. The TV personality was feeling her best in the glam selfies posted via Instagram on Tuesday, June 16, after showing off the results of her non-surgical nose job.

“A successful woman is one that can build a firm foundation with bricks others have thrown at her,” Larissa captioned the snaps. When asked what filler she used during the procedure, the star wrote it “was hyaluronic acid.”

Larissa also shared more photos on her Stories and revealed her face was done by Heather Rohrer MPAS, PA-C at the Center for Aesthetic Medicine & Human Performance in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The TLC star recently told fans she will be doing a tummy tuck “soon” to obtain a smoother, firmer abdomen and shut down speculation she had a BBL, better known as a Brazilian butt lift. Larissa has continued to be an open book about the procedures she has tried ever since making her debut on the show.

Back in July 2019, she did get a “Kimmy K makeover” with the goal of having a more voluptuous behind, and they used 10 viles of Sculptra filler to obtain her desired look.

During the season 5 premiere, the 33-year-old kept it real about the work she had done to enhance her appearance and discussed how confident it made her feel.

“I lose weight,” she shared on the June 14 episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? “I did butt to make it bigger. I did botox. I did my nose. I did my lips. I did my cheekbones. I did my chin. I am a new woman and I feel very happy.”

Even though some fans tried to throw shade at the star by saying she looks like the Kardashians now, she responded with some heart emojis, letting naysayers know their shady remarks aren’t dulling her shine.

Larissa was first introduced to fans on season 6 of 90DF with her ex-husband, Colt Johnson. The former flames tied the knot in June 2018, but struggled with relationship issues until they finalized their divorce in April 2019.

Nowadays, she appears on the show with her new flame, Eric Nichols, and we’re getting to see the peaks and pitfalls in their budding romance.

Scroll down to see photos of Larissa’s plastic surgery transformation.