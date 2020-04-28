90 Day Fiancé alum Jorge Nava admitted it “hurt” to find out about Anfisa Nava’s (née Arkhipchenko) new boyfriend, Leo Assaf, on the internet during his return to the franchise on the limited series Self-Quarantined. The TV personality says it “broke [his] heart” to discover she had moved on romantically, but he did the best he could to pick up the pieces and start anew.

The TLC star, 31, revealed he initially “tried” to make their relationship work after being sentenced to two and a half years in prison. Jorge’s time behind bars began in September 2018, after pleading guilty to a Class 4 felony of Attempted Transportation of Marijuana for Sale.

“[However], there’s really no way for me to do anything from in here. I couldn’t call her because she blocked my calls. It was just a mess,” Jorge added while being recorded over the phone from the Arizona State Complex in Phoenix.

Courtesy of Jorge Nava/Instagram

In hindsight, the reality personality said he was able to “see all the negative” aspects about their marriage. “I’m better off alone,” he added. “I basically was willing to do anything for love, even give up my freedom. And now that I went through that, it kinda showed me her true colors.”

Anfisa, 24, went public with the new man in her life on March 18, taking to Instagram with a “quarantine and chill” couple photo featuring Leo. The star later posted another pic in April following her “romantic” date night at home.

The last time they spoke, Jorge told Anfisa he “already knew” she was with someone else and he informed her that he was going to file for divorce upon his release in May.

Courtesy of Anfisa Nava/Instagram

While learning about Anfisa’s new man was a tough reality to face, “at least now, I’m stronger mentally,” he said. “I’m stronger emotionally. I mean, I’ve gone through a lot of changes here in prison.”

On April 2, Anfisa broke her silence about their split in an exclusive statement to In Touch, claiming they were already “on the verge” of divorcing before his prison stint.

“Once it happened, I wanted to put our issues aside and stay by his side and support him in this difficult situation,” the personal trainer said at the time, noting they “mutually” decided to part ways a few months ago and agreed to legally end their marriage when he’s a free man.

“I didn’t leave him to be with another man, I left because I didn’t want to be with him anymore,” she added. “I took this time alone to heal myself. People grow apart sometimes, it doesn’t mean the relationship wasn’t genuine from the start.”

Despite the hardships along the way, Jorge says he “overcame” his past struggles and is looking forward to building a brighter future.