He may have been forced to take a break from reality TV when he went to prison, but former 90 Day Fiancé star Jorge Nava is “definitely” ready to return to the small screen. While speaking exclusively with In Touch, he reveals his plans to get back in the entertainment industry. “Going back to reality TV is [a conversation] that I’ve been having since the day I came into prison,” he says.

The TLC alum says that’s just one of many goals he has when he gets out. In an interview conducted by attorney Brad Rideout, a managing partner, attorney-at-law at Rideout Law Group, he explains, “Some of the plans [for] when I get released are just being able to get myself back on my feet. … I’m still exploring different avenues to get back into the legal marijuana business, and, hopefully, I am able to do that [despite] being a felon now.”

Courtesy of Jorge Nava/Instagram

Life as a felon is something Jorge, 31, is hoping to showcase on TV. “I’m trying to build a positive image for everybody that, you know, even … in [the] darkest time in life, it’s still good to have hope, because the light at the end of the tunnel will definitely come in time.” For him, some of that light comes from the positive vibes he’s getting from fans all over the world.

“I’m getting released soon, and all [the] positive feedback that I’m getting from strangers, like on social media and stuff like that … it’s just giving me this really good hope, this really good feeling … about my new beginning, really.” And his new beginning includes trying to ontinue the positive life he built for himself behind bars. “The one thing I’m looking forward to the most is … being able to [make] my own choices, finally,” he says. “I’m trying to … stay away from any criminal activity and, hopefully, get all of my goals and ideas executed.”

In a previous interview, the Happily Ever After alum revealed he made some major changes in his life — especially when it came to his health. “I actually started working out with other people that have been training and doing bodybuilding and stuff,” he said, citing an impressive 128-pound weight loss. “[It’s] almost like an addiction.”