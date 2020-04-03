Ready for an evening in! 90 Day Fiancé alum Anfisa Nava (née Arkhipchenko) shared a glamorous photo from her “romantic quarantine” date night on Thursday, April 2, proving she’s unbothered by her ex Jorge Nava’s plans to get a divorce when he’s out of prison. The certified personal trainer showed off her toned figure in a white bodycon dress.

“Dinner ready,” she captioned the snap on Instagram Stories, hinting she was joined by her new man, Leo Assaf. The former TV personality revealed she ordered take-out from Tomikawa Japanese Restaurant.

On April 2, the brunette beauty broke her silence after her estranged husband said he was “looking to divorce” her when he was a free man. “Jorge and I were on the verge of divorce before he went to prison, but once it happened, I wanted to put our issues aside and stay by his side and support him in this difficult situation,” she exclusively told In Touch in a statement.

“However, the whole time I felt like I had a weight on my shoulders that wouldn’t let me be happy. I knew I had to end it and it would be better for the both of us,” the TLC alum added, noting they mutually decided to split a few months ago and agreed to legally end their union. Anfisa also shut down claims she “abandoned” Jorge to be with someone else after going public with her new flame on March 18 with a “quarantine and chill” photo.

“I didn’t leave him to be with another man, I left because I didn’t want to be with him anymore,” she wrote. “I took this time alone to heal myself. People grow apart sometimes, it doesn’t mean the relationship wasn’t genuine from the start.”

“I was hoping the time in prison would make Jorge a better man, but it seems like he is still the same vindictive little boy seeking revenge,” the star concluded her statement.

Over the past several months, Anfisa and Jorge have both been focused on their well-being and fitness goals. He showed off his dramatic 128 pound weight loss, while she has been taking home prizes in several bodybuilding competitions. Anfisa was planning to take the stage again this summer, but she may have to hold off given the current health crisis.