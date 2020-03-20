Fans were excited to see Anfisa Nava with a new man, but who is Leo Assaf? The former 90 Day Fiancé star’s boyfriend popped up on her social media pages for the first time when they finally went Instagram official in March, and now her followers are eager to know more. Get the details about Anfisa’s new boo, below.

Leo is also into fitness.

Though his own account on the photo-sharing site is private, his followers know that he also loves a workout. In June 2018, he revealed a major physical transformation after putting in plenty of hard work to tone his buff bod. “Hopefully I can keep going ‘til June 2019,” he captioned the photo at the time. He’s also teased his girlfriend about the two of them hitting the gym together. After she showed off her figure ahead of a bikini competition, he commented, “Can I work out with you sometime?”

Courtesy of Anfisa Nava/Instagram

He also speaks Russian.

90 Day Fiancé fans know that Anfisa is originally from Moscow, Russia. Though it’s not clear if Leo also has Russian roots, he at least speaks a little bit of the language. After posting a selfie with his lady, one fan commented on the post in the foreign language to let the couple know that they are “looking good.” Responding in kind, Leo thanked her for her sweet words.

He’s been with Anfisa for a while.

Neither half of the couple has shared just when they started seeing each other, but Leo posted his first picture with Anfisa on February 14, 2020. “I don’t normally celebrate Valentine’s Day, but when I do …” he captioned the picture as he fawned over his gorgeous girlfriend. In the comments, he went the extra mile, telling his lady that she “looks like a mermaid” while he “looks like a seal.” When a fan noted that the star “looks so happy” in the photo, she gave full credit to her man. “Thanks to this guy next to me,” she wrote back with a zany emoji and two hearts.

Courtesy of Anfisa Nava/Instagram

Leo and Anfisa are clearly in love.

Though they only just became Instagram official, their comments have been giving them away for weeks. On one post, the handsome hunk told Anfisa that he’ll “always [be] proud” of her and will “always be [her] biggest fan.” In response, she told him that she loved him — and he said the same. When a fan fawned over the couple’s cuteness, Leo took the opportunity to proclaim his girlfriend his “queen.” On another post, he called her his “forever crush,” so we think it’s pretty safe to say that these two are the real deal.