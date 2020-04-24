He’s got admirers! 90 Day Fiancé alum Jorge Nava admits he’s been receiving “love letters” from fans in prison while catching up exclusively with In Touch ahead of his release in May. The former TV personality says that although he appreciates the kind gesture, he doesn’t “really take anything seriously” because he “doesn’t know these women.”

Jorge says the content of the letters are “not necessarily crazy,” but sometimes the messages he receives are “kind of personal.” The TLC alum speculates people feel closer to him after getting to know him on the reality show.

“What I do notice is that, you know, a lot of people do connect with me and I feel like they are connecting with what they’ve seen on the TV, not with me personally,” Jorge exclusively tells In Touch in an interview conducted by attorney Brad Rideout, a managing partner and attorney-at-law at Rideout Law Group.

Arizona Department of Corrections

The 31-year-old notes he does “enjoy” getting the letters because “it gives [him] some positive hope.”

“I’m getting released soon, and all [the] positive feedback that I’m getting from strangers, like on social media and stuff like that … it’s just giving me this really good feeling … about my new beginning, really,” Jorge adds.

Back in March, the star revealed he was “looking to divorce [his wife]” Anfisa Nava (née Arkhipchenko) once he is out of prison. In her own exclusive statement to In Touch, she said they “mutually decided to part ways a few months ago and agreed to divorce once he’s released.”

When he does become a free man, the star plans to become the best version of himself. Jorge exclusively tells In Touch he’s determined to “stay away from any criminal activity and, hopefully, get all of [his] goals and ideas executed.”

Courtesy of Jorge Nava/Instagram

During his time behind bars, he’s shed an impressive 128 pounds by working out and eating healthy — something he plans to continue upon his release.

Looking ahead, Jorge would love to make his highly anticipated return to the small screen. “Going back to reality TV is [a conversation] that I’ve been having since the day I came into prison,” the Happily Ever After? alum shares.

He is also hoping to inspire others with his story about redemption. “I’m trying to build a positive image for everybody that, you know, even … in [the] darkest time in life, it’s still good to have hope, because the light at the end of the tunnel will definitely come in time,” Jorge tells In Touch.

Here’s to the start of a new chapter!