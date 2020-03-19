New boo! Amid rumors Anfisa Nava called it quits with husband Jorge Nava, she went Instagram official with a new man named Leo Assaf. On Wednesday, March 18, the former 90 Day Fiancé star shared a “quarantine and chill” couple photo. Though she didn’t clarify her current relationship status, she seemed to confirm the man was her boyfriend while responding to comments on her post.

“So happy that you’re happy,” one fan wrote with hearts. “Thank you!” Anfisa, 24, answered. When a second fan called her man a “lucky guy,” she responded with a smirking emoji. A third added, “I’m LIVING for this!! You deserve so much more [than] what Jorge gave you, girl. LOL. I’m glad you have a genuine smile now. You have changed and been through too much. You deserve it all. Own it! Love yourself! Rock the world like you have been.” The star wrote back, “Thank you so much. This means a lot to me.”

Fans weren’t the only ones happy to see Anfisa happy, though. Fellow 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After alum Larissa Dos Santos Lima was also excited for her girl. In the comments on the post, she shared a line of pink heart emojis that showed her support for her pal.

Currently, Jorge is still behind bars. In the past, the Russian native insisted they were still going strong despite their physical separation. In December 2018, she even opened up about their sex life, revealing they were having “a lot of phone sex” during her husband’s daily phone calls from prison. And when fans wondered if her lack of wedding ring meant anything, she was quick to clap back. “So done,” she snapped. “Whoever asks it again is getting their car keyed.”

Recently, however, she’s started exchanging flirty comments with her new man. Though Leo’s Instagram account is private, fans can see their sweet messages on her posts. As Anfisa showed off her body in a new fitness pic, her man chimed in, “Always proud of you, baby. I’ll always be your biggest fan! 😘” The TLC alum didn’t leave him hanging. “Love you,” she wrote with a heart-eyes emoji. And when a fan gushed over their interaction, Leo was happy to brag about his relationship. “She’s definitely my queen.”