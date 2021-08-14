Hot meemaw mode activated! 90 Day Fiancé star Angela Deem flaunted her impressive weight loss in a set of sexy swimsuit photos.

Angela, 55, stunned in a red, white and blue color-blocked one-piece bathing suit while lounging on a pool floatie. The photos were taken by photographer @bobbyduque while Angela attended Nick Hogan‘s 31st birthday in Las Vegas. Angela also made an appearance in a video on Nick’s YouTube page, where the son of former professional wrestler Hulk Hogan stars on the “NickXTana” show with his girlfriend, Tana.

Photographer: @bobbyduque

The 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? star documented her Las Vegas vacation in several posts on Instagram. In late July, Angela jetted to Sin City where she met up with fellow 90 Day Fiancé star and Colt Johnson‘s mother, Debbie Johnson. Throughout her trip, Angela stunned followers with her new slimmer physique.

Angela underwent a gastric sleeve procedure in August 2020, along with four other surgeries in the same day, including a breast reduction, liposuction and a procedure for hernias.

“I’m going to do everything I can while I’m there, and I’m strong, and I’m going to be all right. I said, ‘This is something I need to do,’” Angela told Us Weekly in March. “The bad thing was during the surgery … they found, you know, hernias and stuff. So, I actually had five surgeries in one day. I was under anesthesia for, like, six hours.”

At the time, the Georgia native had lost about 90 pounds so far, but it seems she’s continuing to shed the weight over the past few months.

Angela is set to debut her new makeover on part 1 of the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 6 tell-all on Sunday, August 15. The 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days alum is set to face off with her long-distance husband, Michael Ilesanmi, and his aunt Lydia. While Michael, 33, and Lydia joined the tell-all via video call from their native country of Nigeria, Lydia and Anglea got into a heated fight after Lydia insisted that Michael stand up for himself in their marriage.

“Have some respect for your husband,” Lydia scolded Angela and she went off. “I ain’t respecting s–t. You better respect me! Who do the f–k you think you’re talking to? You better respect me, woman! That’s my husband. That’s my f–king husband! You mind your own business, you will not f–king tell my husband what to do!” Angela said before flashing her breasts at her aunt-in-law and the cameras.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs on TLC Sundays at 8 p.m. ET.