90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? star Ronald Smith seemingly accused wife Tiffany Franco Smith of cheating on him with a cameraman in an action-packed teaser for part 1 of the upcoming tell-all.

“She’s gonna stay by the hotel with the f–king cameraman,” Ronald said in the clip shared by the show’s official Instagram account on Thursday, August 5. “Argue with me Tiffany,” the South Africa resident continued while appearing to call in for the segment.

“He was jealous, it’s not my problem,” Tiffany fired back as she taped alongside her costars for the season 6 special, shaking her head in disbelief. “I will make s–t known,” Ronald declared.

Tiffany and TLC​​​ did not immediately respond to In Touch’s requests for comment about the claims.

The reality TV couple have been in an off-again, on-again relationship in recent months with the drama boiling over in July. At the time, Ronald and Tiffany seemingly split for a third time amid emotional abuse allegations.

Even though they previously got back together after a brief breakup in January 2020, the couple was on the outs again as of May 27. However, they were able to overcome their issues and were going strong again by Father’s Day 2021.

By July, it seemed Tiffany and Ronald were both ready to leave the never-ending drama behind themselves and try to continue their long-distance relationship while amicably raising their daughter, Carley Rose, whom they welcomed in July 2019.

“Addressing the Ronald situation for the last time. Won’t be posting our dirty laundry for all to see. No one deserves being treated badly, no one deserves to feel the way we have both made each other [feel],” the mom of two, who also has a son Daniel from a past relationship wrote.

“We have both apologized for our behavior. Things are gonna be on lock from now on for the kids. To all my followers, thank you for the continued love and support. I love you all, but I can no longer speak on the situation,” she continued. “We are not perfect. I’m not perfect. I also have my flaws, just like Ronald. Let’s take it easy.”

Looking ahead, 90 Day fans can expect to see Tiffany and Ronald faceoff and discuss how their relationship is going on the tell-all hosted by Shaun Robinson. And they won’t be the only couple battling it out during the reunion. Viewers will also get an update on Asuelu Pulaa and Kalani Faagata as well as Angela Deem, Michael Ilesanmi and more.

Part 1 of the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? tell-all airs Sunday, August 15, at 8/7c.