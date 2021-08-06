90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? star Tiffany Franco Smith shut down speculation she cheated on husband Ronald Smith with a cameraman from the show exclusively to In Touch.

“Ronald was just jealous, but it was because the cameraman and I were friendly,” says the TLC alum, 29. “He had filmed with me many times back in America and actually flew in the plane with me to South Africa, so the kids knew him, and I knew him. We have the same sense of humor, so we got along really well!”

Tiffany shares 2-year-old daughter, Carley Rose, with Ronald, 31. She also has an older son, Daniel, whom she welcomed during a past relationship.

A brand-new teaser clip from the upcoming season 6 tell-all was released on Thursday, August 5, and it showed Ronald insinuating that Tiffany had a fling going on with a 90 Day Fiancé show cameraman behind the scenes.

“I will make s–t known,” Ronald declared during the tense reunion, hinting that she was being unfaithful amid their long-distance relationship.

However, Tiffany tells In Touch there is no truth to the rumors that she had something going on with a cameraman. “There was nothing romantic at all, he is a happily married man, and I am a married woman,” the mom of two says.

“Ronald was just jealous because he would often see me joking with the cameraman and would come to my side and say, ‘Why did you stay there with all the camera people, joking around instead of being with me?’ and I told him, ‘Sorry, I didn’t realize I was doing that I just got carried away in conversation.'”

“And then when we had a huge blowout fight, obviously a cameraman had to follow,” Tiffany continues, explaining what caused Ronald’s curiosity in the first place. “Unfortunately, the cameraman who was behind me was the one that I had filmed with many times, so when Ronald came back to me to tell me to get in the car after our argument, he got even more furious because I was trying to laugh it off with the camera guy. … I was very embarrassed about our argument.”

Tiffany and Ronald’s relationship has been off and on since the start of the show, and in recent months, their marital drama reached new heights on social media.

After they seemingly split for a third time in early July, the Maryland resident took to Instagram to address the “Ronald situation for the last time.”

“We have both apologized for our behavior. Things are gonna be on lock from now on for the kids. To all my followers, thank you for the continued love and support. I love you all, but I can no longer speak on the situation,” she wrote. “We are not perfect. I’m not perfect. I also have my flaws, just like Ronald.”

Part 1 of the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? tell-all airs Sunday, August 15, at 8/7c.