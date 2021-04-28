90 Day Fiancé star Natalie Mordovtseva seemingly confirmed her split from husband Mike Youngquist after his Uncle Beau Lawrence exclusively told In Touch the couple had separated following less than a year of marriage.

The season 8 alum, 36, shared a link to vote for her to be featured on the cover of Maxim magazine via Instagram Stories on Tuesday, April 27, and she appeared to drop a breakup hint in the bio.

“I’m an actress and reality TV star. 90 Day Fiancé Season 7 and 8, [Happily Ever After?], [The] Single Life. I wrote a book about life in [the] U.S.,” Natalie’s original bio read, according to a screenshot captured by Instagram blogger That Mommy Who Says Bad Words.

Courtesy of Natalie Mordovtseva/Instagram

It was later updated and had no mention of 90 Day: The Single Life, which is a spinoff about stars from the franchise who called it quits with their partners. The show follows fan-favorites as they navigate “their new life and search for love.”

Natalie, who is originally from Ukraine, has been making the most of her time in America following her season 8 drama with Mike, 35. The reality star recently shared a TikTok video at a location that appeared to be in Florida. Prior to that, Uncle Beau, 51, told In Touch she had been staying in Seattle.

“She has not been home for a couple of months now,” Uncle Beau revealed in March 2021. “She can stay away for all I care.” When questioned about their relationship being over for good, the TLC newcomer said he was “really hoping so,” adding, “I pray to God, yes.”

Courtesy of Natalie Mordovtseva/Instagram; Inset: Courtesy of Mike/Instagram

Mike and Natalie became husband and wife in Clallam County, Washington, on April 15, 2020, but their 90-day time frame to tie the knot was full of trials and tribulations. The couple struggled to agree about taking their relationship to the next level following their turmoil in season 7. Although they did get hitched in the end, their troubles continued as fans are now getting to see in HEA? season 6.

During the season 6 premiere, Natalie asked Mike to wear a wedding ring to show his commitment to their marriage. “I think because Mike was so hesitant about us and marrying me during [the] 90 days, so he never got rings,” she said in a solo confessional. “But after being married, I cannot understand why he’s not wearing a wedding ring. What kind of man does that? It makes me worried that Mike is not as serious about [our] relationship as he should be.”

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET. on TLC.