90 Day Fiance’s Natalie Is Enjoying Life in the U.S. After Tumultuous Split From Mike

90 Day Fiancé star Natalie Mordovtseva is making the most of her time in the United States of America after going through a turbulent split with ex Mike Youngquist.

The Ukraine native, 35, appears to be somewhere warm like Florida in her new TikTok video posted on Tuesday, April 20, as several palm trees can be seen in the background. Natalie was all smiles while playfully twirling around in the clip.

Mike’s Uncle Beau Lawrence previously told In Touch that she has been living in Seattle, so she may just be on vacation or visiting the Sunshine State. Some fans speculate she is in the city of Tampa based on the buildings behind her.

Viewers have been wondering where the TLC personality has been staying following their reality TV drama, which unfolded in season 8. The exes, who first appeared in season 7 of the flagship series, faced several tests in their relationship during the 90-day time frame they had to wed.

Despite Mike, 34, admitting to getting “cold feet” the day before saying I do, the pair ended up going through with their nuptials in Clallam County, Washington, on April 15, 2020.

Even though it seemed like they were on the road to their happily ever after, Uncle Beau confirmed Mike and Natalie separated after less than one year of marriage exclusively to In Touch in March 2021.

“She has not been home for a couple of months now,” he said at the time. “She can stay away for all I care.” Beau also revealed he was “really hoping” their romance would be over for good.

That same month, Natalie spoke out about her experience on the show and commended herself for not hiding her “pain and fears” while filming. She admitted it took a lot of strength to go on TV without concern over “any kind of opinion,” especially when some fans were taking sides in their breakup.

Viewers will soon get to see the moments leading up to their split in new season 6 episodes of the spinoff 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?

“You’re acting like a child right now. What’s going on?” Mike asked Natalie in one dramatic scene, to which she fired back, “Better just leave.” Following their dispute, his mom, Trish, vented to her son that he should “send her back to f–king Ukraine.”

As for Mike, the reality star seems to be welcoming this next chapter of his life with open arms just as much as Natalie is. “Beach day with the puppy having all the fun in the world,” he captioned a new video on April 19.

Season 6 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? premieres Sunday, April 25, at 8/7c on TLC.