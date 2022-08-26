New couple alert! 90 Day Fiancé star Mike Youngquist is dating former reality TV star Marcia “Brazil” Alves, In Touch can exclusively confirm just days after he sparked reconciliation rumors with estranged wife Natalie Mordovtseva.

“[Mike and Marcia] are seeing each other,” a source exclusively tells In Touch. Mike, 36, and Marcia, 43, sparked dating rumors on August 12 after she shared photos of them together on a sushi date. Marcia, who is best known for her stint on VH1’s Rock of Love with Bret Michaels and Charm School with Ricki Lake in 2009, further fueled rumors by sharing another set of photos of the couple looking loved-up.

“Such an awesome weekend! Sad it’s over, will see you soon 😢😍,” she captioned her post on Instagram on August 15.

Howard “Howie” Wood, who represents both Mike and Marcia, exclusively tells In Touch, “I can only say that Mike and Marcia enjoy the time they spend together. They are both my clients, Marcia since the Rock of Love days and coincidentally Mike is also a client. They both are extremely busy professionally and when they have the time to see each other, they do.”

However, Marcia’s posts came just days after Mike and Natalie, 37, sparked rumors that they may have gotten back together. In Touch exclusively reported that the exes split in March 2021 after less than a year of marriage, but they appeared to reunite in a teaser trailer for the upcoming season 3 of the 90 Day Fiancé spinoff, 90 Day: The Single Life. In the sneak peek, Natalie returns to Mike’s home in Sequim, Washington — which In Touch previously confirmed was listed for sale in June — carrying flowers as they shared an intimate hug.

The 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? alums previously sparked speculation of a possible reconciliation in May after Natalie took to Instagram to share a photo of her and what seemed to be the dog that she and Mike previously adopted. Since the pup remained living with Mike in Washington after Natalie left and moved to Florida, fans assumed that was a clue that they had reunited.

Natalie added fuel to the rumors when she shared a throwback photo of her and Mike on Tuesday, August 23. “Are you back together?” a fan asked Natalie after seeing the loved-up picture of the former couple. “[Maybe] we never parted … [woman shrugging emoji],” the Ukraine native responded.

As for the reason why Natalie has been dropping hints that she has reconciled with her estranged husband, the insider says, “I have no idea why Natalie is posting old photos of them together.”

“Seems like she only does that when she sees that [Mike and Marcia] are together,” the source continues. “All I can say is that he is not with [Natalie].”