Blast from the past! 90 Day Fiancé fans will be able to get up close and personal with their favorite franchise cast members on the new discovery+ series, 90 Day Diaries. The show will feature self-recorded footage from the stars and familiar faces from previous seasons — like 90 Day Fiancé season 6’s Fernanda Flores and 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 2’s Mohamed Jbali — will make appearances.

Fernanda will share an update on her life after her divorce from ex-husband Jonathan Rivera and follow her journey as she begins her modeling career. As for Mohamed, he shares an update on his life post-divorce from ex-wife Danielle Jbali as he travels across the United States for work.

“This has felt like starting a new chapter,” 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 4 star Stephanie Matto said in the sneak peek for the upcoming series, released on Monday, December 21. “I have a new house, now I have new hair. There’s so much new-ness.”

According to the trailer, other cast members who are returning are David Toborowsky and Annie Suwan from 90 Day Fiancé: Pillow Talk, Tania Maduro and Syngin Colchester from 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 5, and Cortney Reardanz from 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 1. Fans will get updates on David and Annie’s married life, a behind-the-scenes look at how Syngin is helping Tania overcome her foot injury following a car accident and Cortney’s dating life after her split from costar Antonio Millón.

Former 90 Day Fiancé: Pillow Talk star Dean Hashim also makes an appearance in the clip, where he tells a family member that he and his Filipina fiancée, Rigin Bado, are trying to have a baby after he moved from Virginia Beach, Virginia, to be with her in the Philippines before the coronavirus pandemic.

Fan favorites Loren and Alexei Brovarnik (who made their franchise debut on 90 Day Fiancé season 3) also join the series to share updates on their transition to life as a family of three with their son, Shai, who was born in April.

Ed “Big Ed” Brown became a breakout star on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 4, where he documented his first meeting with and subsequent split from online girlfriend Rosemarie Vega. He returns to the franchise solo as he prepares to document his self-improvement journey, which includes self-care and a new fitness routine.

90 Day Fiancé season 7 couple Robert Springs and Anny Francisco also return to share an update on their life post-marriage as they seem to be preparing to move to a new apartment ahead of the arrival of their baby girl, Brenda Aaliyah, who was born in July.

Kalani Faagata and husband Asuelu Pulaa ended their stint on season 5 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? on a cliffhanger as they still seemed to be experiencing issues in their relationship and Kalani admitted she was still contemplating divorce. The couple seems to still be experiencing issues as they appear to document one of their marriage counseling sessions in a scene from the new series.

90 Day Fiancé: What Now? season 4’s Evelin Villegas and Corey Rathgeber, also left fans on a cliffhanger when they still appeared to have major issues in their relationship which is why they postponed their marriage plans. In a scene, Evelin was upset that Corey had been “hanging out with another girl” and he responded, “You decided to go on a break right before our wedding!” It seems the show will give fans an update on where they stand today.

Also set to appear is Mohamed’s ex-wife, Danielle, 90 Day Fiancé season 4’s Matt Ryan and Alla Fedoruk, 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 5’s Elizabeth Potthast and Andrei Castravet, Stephanie’s ex-girlfriend, Erika Owens, 90 Day Fiancé season 7’s Anna Campisi and Mursel Mistanoglu, 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 3’s Molly Hopkins and 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 1’s Tiffany Franco and Ronald Smith.

90 Day Diaries premieres on discovery+ Monday, January 4.