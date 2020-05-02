Courtesy of Alla Fedoruk/Instagram

Congratulations are in order for 90 Day Fiancé stars Alla Fedoruk and Matt Ryan! The Ukrainian beauty gave birth to a baby girl on April 29. This is couple’s first child together, but baby No. 2 for the TLC mom, who already has a 12-year-old son named Max.

“Welcome to this Wonderful World, My Sweet Precious Girl [two pink hearts emoji] [pink bow emoji],” Alla captioned a photo of her daughter holding onto her finger on Saturday, May 2. “Emmalyn Grace Ryan. 04/29/2020 #babyishere #welcomebaby #mommysgirl #daddysprincess #loveofmylife #sweetbabygirl.”

Fans were introduced to Alla and Matt on season 4 of 90 Day Fiancé. Though the couple met on a dating app years earlier, they reunited after the Kentucky resident divorced his third wife. Though their family and friends weren’t sure they could make their relationship work, they tied the knot on a November 2016 episode of the show — and, four years later, the couple is still together.

In February, they revealed on social media that their family was growing. “We’re expecting!!!” Matt told his followers. “So excited to share this experience with my amazingly awesome wife, Alla.” In a post of her own, the mom-of-two revealed she was 29 weeks along as she proudly showed off her baby bump. “Blessed,” she captioned a photo, adding a red heart. In the hashtags of the post, she called her daughter a “miracle” and added that she “loves her life.”

As the weeks went by, Alla revealed she was “feeling joyful” — and she couldn’t stop sharing maternity photos. As it turns out, however, the couple had a bit of a rocky path during the pregnancy. On the Monday, April 27, episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined, the parents shared an update with fans as the coronavirus outbreak complicated their living situation. With Matt working, he was forced to quarantine separately from his family, losing valuable time with his wife, stepson and future daughter.

“This has been a real trying time for me,” the father told cameras. “To finally have a kid and I don’t even get to enjoy all the time watching [my] baby girl grow, [or go] through all the different emotions with my wife, Alla, because I’m quarantined and stuck at the office. … [It’s] been [really] frustrating.”

Alla was upset with the situation, too. “Matt has been quarantined for two weeks. It’s a hard time. We miss each other,” she said. “I’m 37 weeks pregnant and I think that’s why I’m super protective about myself and a baby. The current situation in the world is definitely scary … I just want to trust that everything will be good. I try to get rid of these thoughts and just stay positive.”

Luckily, the family was able to reunite — and now they’ve got plenty of time to get to know their little girl.