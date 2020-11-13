Waiting for the right moment! 90 Day Fiancé star Anny Francisco fired back at critics after revealing she has been bombarded with “negative comments” about her daughter, Brenda Aaliyah, simply because she hasn’t revealed her baby girl’s face yet.

“I’m not interested [in] attention, neither [in] money,” the season 7 personality began her Instagram Stories message on Friday, November 13, which came four months after she and husband Robert Springs welcomed their first child together.

Courtesy Anny Francisco/Instagram

“As a mother, my job is to protect her as much as I can,” the TLC alum continued, explaining why they opted not to share an up-close photo of their little one. “She has [no] price. She is a perfect baby girl, has no problems or defects. If we are not showing her to the world, [it’s because it’s] not time yet!” Anny declared.

The mom of one’s clapback comes amid rumors she and Robert are finally going to unveil their bundle of joy’s face when she makes her big debut in the upcoming season of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?

Anny gave birth to her new addition with Robert this summer following the couple’s pregnancy announcement in April. “Welcome to the world my princess, I am filled with love and happiness to have you in my life,” the Dominican Republic native gushed. “My gift from God was born July 28, 2020, at 10:18 p.m.”

Courtesy Anny/Instagram

With the arrival of their baby girl, Robert became a father of six kids, five of which are from past relationships. The duo initially met online and chatted regularly for months before he decided to take a cruise out of Florida with a stop in the D.R., allowing them to see each other face to face for the first time. After spending a magical eight hours with his now-wife, Robert asked for her hand in marriage.

On September 21, the lovebirds celebrated their anniversary and Robert took to Instagram with a message gushing over his blushing bride. “One year ago, today, we came together as one @anny_dr02. Thank you for allowing me to enter your life. I appreciate you everyday through the good times and the bad times. The universe brought us together for a reason happy anniversary my rib,” he wrote.

They’re thriving with baby Brenda!