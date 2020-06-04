It’s still a possibility. 90 Day Fiancé star Anny shared her thoughts about adopting her husband Robert’s son Bryson in an update amid her pregnancy with baby No. 1, telling fans it’s likely going to happen if all goes according to plan.

Robert has full custody of Bryson and she has happily taken on the role of stepmother to his pride and joy ever since they got together, so fans have speculated she would make it official. One person asked the TLC alum if she was able to adopt Bryson yet during a Q&A on Instagram, leading her to reveal it’s something she remains very interested in doing.

Courtesy of Anny/Instagram

“[Not yet], but if I can, I will [be] doing,” she wrote on June 3. Robert previously expressed how grateful he is for their bond, which can be seen in a sweet snap she posted a few weeks after the duo announced her pregnancy in April. The TV personality was beaming with pride while her arm was wrapped around Bryson.

Anny and Robert are over the moon about expanding their family in the near future. In the same Q&A, the brunette beauty confirmed her new addition will arrive this summer. While flaunting her newfound curves, she revealed her due date is in August. “So exciting,” she added. Anny previously said her daughter will arrive in July, so it won’t be long now.

Courtesy of Anny/Instagram

On May 7, the star announced the sex of her child to her followers. “I’m so happy to know that I’ll be having a princess! Knowing how it feels to be a mother is such a beautiful sentiment,” she wrote in a statement following their gender reveal.

“I’m so full of love for my baby. You haven’t been born yet and I think of you every second, I love you.” In the portraits, Anny, Robert and Bryson were all smiles while standing next to a cute balloon which read, “It’s a girl!”

Robert has five kids of his own and he’ll soon be a father of six!

We can’t wait to see the first pic of their beautiful bundle of joy.