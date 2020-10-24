The squad! 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? star Asuelu Pulaa posted a series of portraits with sons Oliver and Kennedy after his wife, Kalani Faagata, shared an update on their relationship status following marital troubles in season 5.

The TLC dad was all smiles while holding both of their kids in his arms in an outdoor photo shoot. “Daddy’s boys. #islandboys,” Asuelu, 25, wrote in the caption of his latest Instagram post on Thursday, October 22.

Courtesy Kalani Faagata/Instagram

Asuelu and Kalani welcomed 2-year-old son Oliver in January 2018 and their second child, 17-month-old Kennedy, was born in May 2019.

Kalani, 32, also shared snaps from the same shoot showing them all posing together and let her followers know she and Asuelu were “trying” to overcome some issues following their heated disputes in recent episodes.

“You can try, but he has to try too. Good luck to both of you. You have a great family worth fighting for,” one fan commented on her October 17 post, to which she replied with clapping and heart emojis.

During the tell-all, the couple informed fans that Asuelu was finally back at home after Kalani sent him to live with his mother, Lesina, for a bit.

While filming the show, they were arguing about his decision to go out and play volleyball six days a week amid the coronavirus pandemic. Kalani also had a bone to pick with him instructing dance classes because she said the money wasn’t enough to risk their health over. Furthermore, her mom, Lisa, has a pre-existing heart condition, which made Kalani even more uneasy about his activities.

Courtesy of Kalani Faagata/Instagram

“We are together and we’re living together, but we aren’t anywhere near where we used to be when we were first together,” the brunette beauty said during part 1 of the special. “We’re just in a really rocky place right now.”

Kalani’s mother, Lisa, revealed she worried about their future together if they didn’t find a middle ground — and soon. “I know my daughter, and unless he’s going to start changing like he expects everyone else to change for him, it’s not going to last,” Lisa chimed in. “She’s not going to put up with this stuff … there is no way.”

It looks like Kalani and Asuelu are both making an effort to make things better!