To many more! 90 Day Fiancé star Loren Brovarnik shared the sweetest photo of her newborn baby boy via Instagram on Friday, April 17. This is child No. 1 for both she and her husband, Alexei Brovarnik.

“Just some smiles for your Friday!” the new mom, 31, captioned a photo of her son in his father’s arms. She was smiling big as she stood beside the proud papa with her selfie stick. “This is what pure happiness looks like during these crazy days! Love, the Brovarniks,” she added with a blue heart emoji.

Courtesy of Loren Brovarnik

Of course, fans were thrilled to get a glimpse of her bundle of joy. “Sweet family, welcome baby and congrats mom and dad!” one user commented, while another added, “Gorgeous … congratulations to you both (but mainly Loren for doing the hard work [laughing emoji]). A third chimed in, writing, “Aww … what a beautiful family. The baby is adorable and looks like daddy. Many blessings to you all.”

Loren gave birth to her son on Tuesday, April 14, Miami, Florida’s Mount Sinai Hospital, weighing in at 5 pounds and 10 ounces and measuring at 19 inches. He arrived one month earlier than his expected due date in May. Although the parents have yet to share his name, they plan to do so after his bris and baby naming ceremony.

“Everything happens and doesn’t for a reason,” the couple told Us Weekly on Wednesday, April 15. “We were meant to meet our baby boy earlier! With everything going on right now with the virus, this is the smile and light we needed! Baby Brov made his grand debut on 4/14/20 at 4:26 p.m. We are so beyond in love with him and even more in love with each other!”

The brunette beauty is thrilled to be a parent and embrace motherhood. Loren first revealed she was expecting in October 2019, sharing she was “over the moon” and “terrified” for her next chapter. “It’s a surreal moment in our lives. For me, I see a lot of people I know (personally) announcing their own exciting news, and now it’s my turn,” she told Us Weekly. “I’m very excited and happy, but nervous and scared at the same time.”