Another year older, another year wiser! 90 Day Fiancé alum Mohamed Jbali shared a life update months after reconciling with his ex-wife, Danielle Jbali (née Mullins), revealing he is now cherishing the lessons he learned in the past.

“The older you get the less complicated your life becomes,” the season 2 personality began his caption via Instagram on Wednesday, December 16. Alongside a new selfie, Mohamed wrote, “I am 32 years old and I started to notice some less complications in my life and a lot of mess are getting a little more organized in my head. But that’s not only [because] of the age!”

Courtesy of Mohamed Jbali/Instagram

In recent months, the former TV personality said he made an avid effort to “overcome some of the major obstacles” he has been facing. By looking inward and trusting his heart, Mohamed said he is already starting to see success.

“The results were amazing and also shocking at the same time!” the Tunisian-born star continued. “Amazing [because] I never thought I would feel some of the happiness that always been looking for a long time and shocking [because] I realized how silly and stupid were the reasons that was blocking me from stepping on the right path to start the journey towards what is called happiness!”

Mohamed shared another gem with fans about the mindset he has adapted to be able to see things more clearly. “Failure starts with a barrier that you mentally put in front of yourself and every time you try to do something that barrier will keep right where you are,” he made note of. “Trying to find yourself and changing the way you think about everything will give you the strength to jump over and continue [your] way towards wherever happiness is waiting for you.”

Three years after he and Danielle, 47, finalized their divorce in 2017, she revealed they made big strides as amicable exes in the premiere episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined, which aired in April. Danielle said they had forgiven each other and were starting to “build a friendship” in the wake of their split.

TLC

“He is out on the road driving a truck,” she said on the TLC spinoff amid the pandemic, following his update about his lucrative work opportunity in December 2019. “I’m more concerned about his well-being as a friend. And it’s scary to be out there by yourself with all this going on.”

Mohamed previously opened up about his new gig while sharing a photo with his dog, Bowie. “Me and this guy are about to become homeless soon,” he wrote. “Not that we have no place to stay, but we choose to go after big money so we gonna give up on everything and be on the road driving an 18-wheeler and help America transport food and other important things to stay [great], so I’m not sure how this boy is gonna hold up waking up in a different state every day.”

Even though Danielle and Mohamed are back on good terms, they have no interest in rekindling their romance. The Ohio native told In Touch exclusively she was “done” with her former flame in April, adding, “[I’ve] moved on for good.”