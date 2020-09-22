It’s officially over. 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way star Deavan Clegg confirmed she filed for divorce from estranged husband Jihoon Lee one month after the couple revealed their messy split.

“Woke up to a lot of hate mail. I want to say this once: I’ve tried to get the divorce finished. Jihoon has not yet signed,” Deavan, 23, wrote via Instagram Stories on Tuesday, September 22. “I’ve been trying, so everyone leave me alone about that situation.”

Instagram

The Utah native is no stranger to backlash and she’s taken constant heat from fans ever since she made her debut with Jihoon, 29, on season 1 of the TLC spinoff. But trolls were particularly set off by her storyline on season 2, which documented her move from the United States with her daughter from a previous relationship, Drascilla, and the couple’s son, Taeyang, to South Korea to start a life with Jihoon.

Many viewers felt Deavan was setting unrealistic and unfair expectations for Jihoon to get a better paying job so he could financially support their family of four. But things took a major turn when Deavan and her mom, Elicia Clegg (who had traveled to South Korea with Deavan to help her move), seemingly blamed Jihoon when Drascilla, 4, took off running toward a street after a trip to a local playground.

Courtesy TLC

As the onscreen drama played out on TV, real-life drama played out on social media. Fans started speculating the couple had split when Deavan started posting photos taken in Utah in May. Elicia told fans Deavan was just visiting with Drascilla and Taeyang, 17 months, from South Korea but had gotten “stuck” in America amid the coronavirus pandemic. On August 20, Deavan confirmed she permanently “moved back” to the United States.

Just days later, Jihoon confirmed the couple split and a source confirmed to In Touch Deavan had already moved on and was in a new relationship with an L.A.-based aspiring actor named Topher Park. After posting a photo of Topher and Taeyang wearing matching outfits on September 3, Deavan was slammed by fans for moving on so quickly. She defended herself by claiming she tried to coparent with Jihoon despite their distance, but he had blocked her phone number and on social media.

Jihoon confirmed he blocked his estranged wife and explained why he refused to communicate with her. “The reality is terrible. I know all this s–t. Like he’s going to have a new father. Do you know how it feels? My heart is always breaking. It happened without my knowledge. There’s no divorce on paper right now,” he wrote at the time. “Do you really know how it feels?”