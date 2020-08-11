What happens to Deavan Clegg‘s daughter, Drascilla? The little girl gave her mom, stepdad Jihoon Lee and grandmother Elicia Clegg quite a scare when she took off running toward the street at the end of the Monday, August 10 episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way.

After Deavan, 23, and Jihoon, 29, finished a family talk at a nearby playground with Elicia and Jihoon’s parents, dad Hong Ju Lee and mom Jung Lee, everyone went their separate ways. Deavan told her husband to take her daughter Drascilla, 4, from a previous relationship, upstairs to their apartment while she carried their infant son, Taeyang. Jihoon lifted Drascilla, over his shoulder, which she did not like.

“No, I have to sit down,” Drascilla said, then yelled, “I said down!” Jihoon obliged, and Deavan told him to grab her but it was too late. Drascilla immediately took off running toward the street, which was dark as the sun had already set.

Deavan and Elicia yelled out for her to stop, but Drascilla didn’t listen to her mom and grandma and kept going. They both started screaming and chasing after her, which is when Jihoon realized what happened. He sprinted off ahead of Deavan and Elicia to catch up to Drascilla. The scene ended on a cliffhanger.

But in a preview for next week’s episode, it seems like something happened to Drascilla — and while it’s unclear if the little girl got hurt, it was still enough that grandma Elicia was fuming at her son-in-law.

“I don’t even want to look at Jihoon again. All I feel is rage,” she said in her confessional. The teaser clip then cut to a scene at the park, where Drascilla ran off. Deavan and Jihoon sat on the ground, both holding their heads in their hands as Jihoon sobbed. It looks like fans will have to wait until next week to find out what happens next.

Up until the incident with Drascilla, things seemed to be looking up for the couple. Using the $3,000 he had saved in his mother’s bank account, Jihoon rented a new apartment for the family of four that was in a nicer neighborhood and the building was much nicer than the previous rental. Once Jihoon’s and Deavan’s parents helped them move in, they decided to take a trip to a nearby playground for Drascilla to play while they discussed their rough start in South Korea, as well as their new roles in the family.

Deavan told her in-laws and her mother to take a step back so that Jihoon has space to step up, and they all agreed. “From now on, I’ll independently take care of my family,” Jihoon added. The family ended their chat on a good note and hugged it out, but Jihoon admitted he still felt uneasy about whether he’ll be able to provide. “All of the responsibility is on me, I’m stressed out too,” he said in his confessional.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs on TLC Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.