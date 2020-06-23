Working hard or hardly working? Jihoon Lee and Deavan Clegg have been at odds because of their financial problems in recent episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way. The Salt Lake City resident revealed she didn’t “trust” her long-distance love to support their family in South Korea, but he insisted she can put her faith in him because he was willing to work two jobs in order to make ends meet. So, what exactly does he do to make a living? Find out how he earns extra cash, below.

What Is Jihoon’s Job?

The TLC star said he secured two jobs on the June 15 episode, and assured Deavan it would give them enough money to cover bills for their family of four. Jihoon claimed he landed a position doing tiling where he would make around $3,000 to $4,000 a month. The TV personality said he also got hired to do deliveries, and estimated that would make his monthly earnings around $6,000-$7000 a month.

Courtesy of Jihoon Lee/Instagram

Is There a Catch?

Jihoon later revealed he “exaggerated” to Deavan on the June 22 episode, confirming his new source of income wasn’t as ideal as he made it sound.

“I don’t really have a job. I have a side job doing deliveries,” he confessed on the show. “It goes by the hour and it’s a part-time job. I lied to Deavan because if I have no money, Deavan’s not [coming] to Korea.” This means his monthly income would only be $3,000 to $4,000 if he worked morning, afternoon and overnight shifts.

How Much Do They Make on the Series?

The stars of 90DF are not really supposed to discuss how much they earn from their appearances on the series, but fellow franchise star Danielle Jbali did share some insight in a June 16 interview with the Domenick Nati Show.

“It’s close to around $10,000 if you are in all episodes for the season,” she said, which would be $1,000 per episode. Danielle claimed cast members get half up front, but if they don’t honor their non-disclosure agreement [NDA], “you don’t get the rest of your money,” the TV personality said.

Courtesy Of Deavan Clegg/Instagram

What Is His Plan Moving Forward?

“If I work without any off days, I feel that it will be enough,” Jihoon said about his money dilemma, noting it would take him having two jobs to feel comfortable.

If there’s a will, there’s a way!

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs on TLC Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.