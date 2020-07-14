Headed for a split? 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way star Deavan Clegg revealed she was contemplating a breakup from her husband, Jihoon Lee, after he admitted he lied to her about his finances on the Monday, July 13 episode.

“Jihoon admitting that he’s not financially ready for us to come to Korea is devastating because he told me everything was fine. But he lied to trick me into coming and that’s not OK,” Deavan, 23, said in her confessional.

Courtesy of TLC

Jihoon, 29, asked Deavan to join him outside of their apartment so they could talk privately. He apologized for lying. “I was very selfish,” he said. He explained that when he met Deavan, he was stressing out about how he would be able to financially handle his debt, their son, her, her daughter all while adjusting to marriage and parenthood.

“I never went to a good university, and it’s not like I had any marketable skills. I decided to work part-time as a delivery man because I can rest when I want to rest,” he explained, using a translator device. He said on “good months,” his work as a delivery person can bring in anywhere from $2,000 to $3,000.

Deavan was upset and asked why Jihoon didn’t decide to work full time so he could support her and their kids. “I was very tired yet I was working 17 hours a day while taking care of the kids. I am just shocked right now. For me to put in all of that time to make sure my family was OK while he took a part-time job just so he could take more naps is ridiculous,” she said.

“I was very selfish and lazy,” Jihoon said. He explained that in the four months that Deavan was in America with their kids, he deposited his earnings into his mother’s bank account so she could save it for him because he wasn’t good at managing his money. Jihoon explained he wanted to save the money his mother was holding for him to purchase a new home, which was $3,000.

His wife was even more upset when she learned he had $3,000 saved instead of using it to help her find their next rental. She felt Jihoon didn’t want to spend any of his money and wanted Deavan to spend hers instead.

“I don’t think I want to be together anymore after this,” Deavan told her husband. She went inside to pack her things so she could book a hotel room for the night for herself, her mother and the kids so she could decide if she wanted to stay in the marriage.

“It feels absolutely like shit that he tricked me. I don’t know what I’m going to do right now. And I just really need some time away from Jihoon to figure out whether I’m going to stay with him or if I’m going to go back to America and leave him.”

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs on TLC Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.