New year, new romances! 90 Day: The Single Life returns with season 4 in January 2024, allowing a new batch of franchise stars to have another chance at finding love. But who will be on the dating market this season?

When Does ‘90 Day: The Single Life’ Season 4 Premiere?

TLC announced the season 4 premiere date in early December 2023. Fans of the 90 Day Fiancé franchise will be able to kick off the new year with The Single Life, as it begins on January 1, 2024, at 8 p.m. ET. New episodes will air every Monday at that time on TLC.

The premiere date reveal came with the season’s logline, per Deadline. “90 Day singles look to move past their failed romances and start fresh with better and stronger relationships,” the description reads. “This season, Single Life fan favorites spice things up with a season of ‘firsts’ – first dates, first loves, first kisses. From an island romance right out of a fantasy novel to relationship ultimatums, we follow our singles as they journey through the modern dating world and prove that it’s never too late to fall in love.”

Who Is in the Cast for ‘90 Day: The Single Life’ Season 4?

Entertainment Tonight shared the first look at the 90 Day: The Single Life season 4 cast, featuring longtime franchise star Chantel Everett and other fan favorites. Season 4 will see Chantel look for love again after ending her marriage to Pedro Jimeno, which played out on their 90 Day Fiance spinoff, The Family Chantel. The reality TV star will set out on a trip to Greece with her girlfriends, where a new love story could unfold.

The cast also includes John Mendes, the brother of 90 Day Fiancé season 9 star Patrick Mendes. It’s John’s turn to take the spotlight as he embarks on a romance with a Texas woman who wants to get serious with marriage and children.

Then, there’s 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 4 star Debbie Aguero, who wants to find love with someone closer to her age after the end of her romance with Oussama. But will Debbie’s son, Julian, give her suitors a fair chance?

Courtesy of Veronica Rodriguez/Instagram

After getting catfished by Carmella on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 6, Tyray is ready to try again — this time, without online dating. He’ll have help from his brothers as he searches for a “Hillary Clinton” type of woman.

90 Day Fiancé: Pillow Talk best friends Veronica Rodriguez and Tim Malcolm are both set to appear on The Single Life season 4. While Tim is playing the field, Veronica is starting a new relationship with fellow franchise star Jamal Menzies, the son of Kim Menzies. However, Tim’s disapproval could pose a problem.

Finally, The Single Life star Natalie Mordovtseva returns to take the next step in her romance with Josh Weinstein. She moves to Los Angeles to be with him, but obstacles put the relationship to the test.

Is There a Trailer for ‘90 Day: The Single Life’ Season 4?

TLC has not yet shared the trailer for The Single Life season 4, but ET offered a glimpse at the new installment. In the clip, Veronica greeted Jamal in her bed, while Chantel got her dance on at a bar during her vacation. “I’m single and ready to mingle … and I’m not wearing any panties,” she teased.

Elsewhere in the teaser, Debbie came clean after lying to her date about being 10 years younger than she really was. Tensions also rose as Jamal and Tim got into a heated argument, with Jamal calling Tim a “bitch.” They weren’t the only ones fighting, as Natalie broke down in tears during a confrontation with Josh.