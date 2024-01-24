90 Day Fiancé star Natalie Mordovtseva was unprepared for her first job interview with boyfriend Josh Weinstein’s cousin.

Not only did Josh, 42, help Natalie, 38, and her mother, Nelia, find an apartment following their move to Los Angeles, but he also connected her with his cousin, Adam, to see if she could be hired as a receptionist at his business.

Unfortunately the interview got off to a rough start when Adam pointed out that Natalie’s resume was in Ukrainian. “Yeah, I need to brush up on my Ukrainian. I don’t speak it a lot,” he said in a teaser clip for the Monday, January 29, episode of 90 Day: The Single Life shared by Entertainment Tonight.

After she explained that their meeting was her first job interview in the United States and promised to send her resume in the mail, Adam revealed to the cameras that he and Natalie have already met. Flashback footage then showed Adam attempting to make conversation with her as she appeared uninterested. Following the flashback scene, Adam admitted he was surprised that Natalie and Josh were still dating.

Back in the interview, Natalie explained that she previously sold books at a bookstore. However, she didn’t give him a straight answer when he asked if she had skills including “answering phones, mails, copywriting” and more.

“Wait a second,” she said. “Like, I don’t know, it’s complicated.”

Fans watched the Ukraine native and her mother move to Los Angeles during the season 4 premiere of 90 Day: The Single Life on January 1. Despite not having a job lined up, Natalie was confident in her decision because Josh promised to help her as they settled into the new city.

Upon her arrival, Natalie booked a room at a small hotel for her and her mother to stay at until Josh could “come through” for them. However, she was quickly disappointed when Josh revealed he would be leaving for Ohio in two weeks.

“What I’m doing in L.A.? What I’m f—king doing here? ‘Cause I don’t have a place to live. I sold my car. I have my mom. I don’t have work,” Natalie yelled in an attempt to get Josh to cancel the trip. “I’m struggling obviously. Should I buy a ticket and go home?”

TLC

Their tension escalated when they went apartment hunting during the January 8 episode. While looking at an apartment, Natalie asked Josh to be her guarantor after a realtor listed the qualifications for the property and asked her to include a credit check.

“I’d have to see about that,” Josh responded.

However, Natalie made it clear she didn’t appreciate his reluctance and asked if he would consider the proposition if the apartment was less expensive. “I’m not sure. I just don’t think right now, where we’re at, that we’re ready to have joint anything. I need to feel secure in our relationship first,” Josh explained before Natalie yelled, “This was bulls–t.”

Viewers have watched Natalie and Josh’s romance unfold during seasons 2 and 3 of 90 Day: The Single Life after she split from husband Mike Youngquist.