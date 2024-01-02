90 Day Fiancé stars Natalie Mordovtseva and Josh Weinstein got into a heated fight shortly after the Ukrainian native’s cross-country move to Los Angeles with her mother.

Natalie, 38, and Josh, 42, hit major tension during the season 4 debut of 90 Day: The Single Life, which premiered on TLC on Monday, January 1. The modeling agency owner promised Natalie and her mom assistance to find a job and a place to live after the big move to California — with Natalie booking a small hotel she could afford for her and her mom until Josh “came through” for them. However, Josh dropped the bomb over a dinner date that he would be leaving for Ohio in two weeks, leaving Natalie sobbing in a parking garage.

Natalie and Josh’s rocky romance was featured on seasons 2 and 3 of 90 Day: The Single Life, following Natalie’s split from husband Mike Youngquist. After leaving Mike’s house in Sequim, Washington, she relocated to St. Petersburg, Florida, where she dated several men. However, it was the modeling CEO whom she found a romantic spark with.

Natalie and Mike reunited after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 and the season 3 finale saw Natalie return to Sequim to seemingly ask her estranged husband for another chance.

During the season’s tell-all, which aired in November 2022, Natalie was confronted with her relationships with both men. During the special, Natalie was asked if she was still in love with her estranged husband, who she was still legally married to at the time.

“Do I still love you?” the aspiring actress replied while looking at the Washington native on stage. “I don’t know, it’s strange. He’s been with me for seven years. He’s not going out of my life. I don’t care how you call it. But do I love him? I don’t know.”

When asked who she wanted to be with, the blonde beauty admitted she wasn’t ready for a relationship, but said she had no plans to divorce Mike. “If you want, you divorce me. I’m not.”

While Natalie’s relationship with Josh was seemingly left at a standstill during the special, Josh’s ex-wife, Candice Mishler, exclusively confirmed to In Touch in February that the pair were “still dating.”

“They are dating and moving forward with another season,” Candice revealed. The network confirmed Josh and Natalie’s return to the franchise in December.

As for Mike, he went Instagram Official with a new girlfriend in June. The 90 Day Fiancé alum kept his new flame’s identity a secret by blurring out any identifiable features in their social media debut. Mike showed off his new girlfriend again in July, this time revealing her face — but still no name.