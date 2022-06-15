Money-making mami! 90 Day Fiancé star Veronica Rodriguez is known for her hilarious commentary alongside her ex-fiancé, Tim Malcolm, on Pillow Talk, but that isn’t all she does. The mom of one is a hustler and her corporate job salary proves it! Keep scrolling to learn everything we know about Veronica’s net worth, her job and more!

What Is Veronica Rodriguez’s Net Worth?

While Veronica’s net worth is not currently known, the Cuban beauty works as a lead sourcing manager at Equitable, according to her LinkedIn profile.

As stated by Glassdoor, her hefty salary can range anywhere from $113,647 to $128,972.

The 90 Day Fiancé also has a large following of 253,000 Instagram followers and makes money as a social media influencer, working with a variety of fashion and wellness brands.

Apart from receiving a paycheck for her laughable banter with Tim on Pillow Talk, Veronica also makes a profit from making personalized videos on Cameo.

Veronica Rodriguez Kids

The brunette beauty currently has one daughter named Chloe, whom she currently shares with Tim.

Despite him not being her biological father, he’s been in her life since she was only 1 year and half old and was a driving force in Tim and Veronica being able to maintain their friendship.

“Her father was not in the picture, so you know, I became dad,” Tim explained during a June 2022 episode of 90 Day Diaries. “And I’m still dad to this day. Fortunately enough, Veronica and I have been able to stay very close and coparent with Chloe, we’re practically best friends.”

“In the past, it’s been important to me to maintain a relationship with Tim, even if only for the sake of Chloe,” Veronica added in a confessional. “But I think at this point, I can’t imagine Tim not being my friend.”

Will Veronica Rodriguez and Tim Malcolm Ever Get Back Together?

While 90 Day Fiancé fans are still keeping their fingers crossed for a possible romantic reunion between Tim and Veronica — the pair have made it clear that isn’t happening.

Tim previously told fans in a June 2020 episode of 90 Day Fiance: Self Quarantined that he saw his ex “more like a sister.” The North Carolina native added, “I don’t really look at her like a romantic interest and I’m sure she probably feels the same way about me.”

Who Is Veronica Rodriguez Currently Dating?

On an episode of 90 Days Bares All, the former flames debuted their new significant others to fans.

Veronica is dating financial professional Grant Glaser, while Tim is currently in a relationship with Colombian beauty Lidia Rodriguez.