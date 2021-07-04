Under the knife. 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? star Natalie Mordovtseva sparked plastic surgery rumors after revealing she would be undergoing an operation for a nose procedure.

“I’ve been having a lot of breathing problems since I came to America. I couldn’t sleep normally. I slept like few hours and I would wake up in panic attacks because it just keep coming, some liquid. And it causes me a lot of pain. So I have to have surgery for them to figure out what’s going on,” Natalie, 35, said in her confessional on the June 27 episode of TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé spinoff.

The catch is that the Ukraine native went on to reveal that she already had a date for her nose surgery but she hadn’t told her husband, Mike Youngquist, yet. She revealed the news to him while they were having dinner at her friend Juliana’s house, whom Mike was meeting for the first time.

Natalie went on to explain why she felt she should wait to tell Mike, 36, about her procedure until that moment. “Michael knows that I need to have an operation but I’m so nervous to tell him that they scheduled the surgery because it might be very expensive and I don’t know how he will react,” the blonde beauty said. “And maybe I should consider talking to Mike before I make any decisions because he’s my husband, but also, this is my health. I feel like I will be more comfortable telling Mike with Juliana because he’s difficult to communicate with.”

After Natalie revealed that she would be undergoing surgery and that the procedure was already scheduled for the following week, Mike seemed to take the news in stride and said he would request the day off of work so he could accompany his wife to the hospital. In his confessional, Mike shared his true feelings about the bombshell reveal.

“I don’t care about the cost, that’s not the important thing. It just really frustrates me that she didn’t have the decency to talk to me about it. How am I supposed to be there and support her if she’s just making plans without me? I just kind of call it being selfish,” he revealed, admitting that dinner at the home of a friend of Natalie’s whom he just met was not the time or the place to discuss the situation further.

The couple enjoyed their meal with Juliana, but they got into a huge fight over the incident while they were back at home. Mike explained that he was upset because he felt Natalie left him out of her plans, but Natalie explained that she had no choice over the date and that it was given to her without time to plan. Mike insisted that they need to work on their communication and that she needed to be more open with him.

It seems they agreed to move forward after their fight, but their issues may not be resolved. In a teaser for the upcoming episode, Natalie “ghosts” him and goes missing on the day of her surgery.

“Today is the day of Natalie’s surgery, and I have no idea where she is right now,” Mike said in his confessional. “I feel like Natalie is kind of making it hard a little bit here, you know, for me to be really supportive.”

While the exact type of procedure Natalie will be undergoing for her nose is unclear, she is no stranger to plastic surgery. During the 90 Day Fiancé season 8 tell-all in April, Natalie revealed she previously had a cosmetic procedure done for fillers in her lips, but she didn’t like the results. She also expressed her desire to get a nose job. That same month, she announced that she had gotten “laser lipo” on her “chin, stomach and waist.”

Fans will have to wait to see the results of Natalie’s nose surgery on the show!